Medical Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Market Competitive Research & Emerging Companies 2019

Medical Ultrasound Imaging Equipment is a special medical device used in ultrasonography for diagnostic purpose. Ultrasonography, commonly known as ultrasound, is a popular medical imaging technique used in diagnostics, and which uses high-frequency sound pulses and their echoes to specific body regions.

Ultrasonic waves are specifically helpful in visualizing or imaging subcutaneous or internal body structures including muscles, tendons, vessels, joints or internal organs for any pathology or lesions.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Ultrasound Imaging Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Ultrasound Imaging Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Ultrasound Imaging Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Ultrasound Imaging Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical

Mindray

Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Konica Minolta

SonoScape

EDAN Instruments

Market size by Product

2D

3D&4D

Doppler

Market size by End User

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

