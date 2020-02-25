Mountaineering Jackets Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Mountaineering jackets are garments worn on the upper body, which are lighter and tighter in fitting and are used for outdoor recreational activities. Mountaineering jackets are worn by trekkers and climbers while rock climbing and mountaineering. It is a rapidly expanding sector of the outdoor apparel industry due to the rise in popularity of recreational activities and increase in awareness about the usage of jackets in mountaineering. This jacket helps to remain protected from unconditional weather and avoid the risk of health issue that may cause while mountaineering for climbers. Additionally, these jackets is comfortable to wear for climbing mountain and have low weigh that may helpful to carry extra load which required for mountaineering. The usage of mountaineering jackets is a recent practice in trekking and climbing activities. Demand for mountaineering jackets is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

The global mountaineering market can be segmented based on product, type, distribution channel, end-user, and region. Mountaineering jackets provide safety to wearers while trekking or climbing at high altitudes. The global mountaineering jackets is segregated on the basis of product into insulated jackets, waterproof jackets, windproof jackets, hard shell jackets, softshell jackets, and others. Based on type, the market can be categorized into Eptfe (Expanded polytetrafluoroethylene), PU (polyurethane), and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segregated into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The offline distribution channel segment can be further sub-segmented into hypermarket, supermarket, retail stores, and ecommerce distributors. Based on end-user, the mountaineering jackets market can be classified into men, women, and children.

In terms of region, the global mountaineering jackets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe hold a significant share of the global market, in terms of demand, due to increased participation in recreational activities such as mountaineering by the people in these regions. Additionally, in the region of North America, there is strong chain of distribution channel that boost to gain a huge market over here. In Europe region, the mountaineers are well aware about mountaineering gear and products. Asia Pacific is also a major market for mountaineering jackets as the region is witnessing a rising trend of participating in mountaineering activities. Additionally, organizers and governing bodies of mountaineering activities in the region have made the usage of these jackets mandatory. Middle East & Africa is witnessing an increase in the usage of mountaineering jackets due to the rise in demand for these jacket for personal safety and as a protective aid while participating in mountaineering activities. The market in South America is expanding at a significant pace due to the rise in number of outdoor expedition activity in the region.

Rising participation in recreational activities and mountaineering and increasing awareness about safety apparel are key factors driving the global mountaineering jackets market. However, high price, low purchasing power and a lack of awareness about the specific usage of mountaineering jackets are key factors restraining the market. But, it has also an rising opportunities such as improving distribution channel, Innovation of jackets by new design and targeting sportswear retail sector to gain better business.

Key players operating in the global mountaineering jackets market are Mountain Equipment, Calida Group, Yalu Holding, Bosideng, Pierre Cardin, Hongdou Group, Western Mountaineering, Berghaus Limited, Mammut, Marmot Mountain LLC., and Jack Wolfskin.