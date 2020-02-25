Multi-gigabit Ethernet Switch Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen By During 2018-2026

A multi-gigabit Ethernet switch is a device that has a multi-port network link. Ethernet switches are used to forward data at the second layer of the Open System Interconnection (OSI) model, which is the data link layer. Further, some switches can also process data at the network layer (which is the third layer), through routing functionality. These switches are mainly known as multilayer switches or layer-3 switches.

A multi-gigabit intelligent port that instinctively adapts to the required speed and is able to provide maximum connectivity up to 5G is called multi-gigabit Ethernet switch. Multi-gigabit Ethernet technology prepares the way for high speed 802.11ac and 802.11ax which are Wi-Fi5 and Wi-Fi6 access points respectively for implementation. Multi-gigabit Ethernet technology also provides a platform for IoT gadgets for fast performance. Further, for enhanced service and performance, setting of priority for video, voice and other data traffic is done unlike unmanaged switches. Advanced management is provided for enhanced services such as essential QoS and L3 routing. Personal computers, printers, and router/ firewall connected at 1G can be aggregated with new multi-gigabit Ethernet with the same switch. They are intentionally designed for networks where voice, video, and data are all carried on a single network platform. Switches are improved for network efficiency, operational cost savings, and management ease.

Multi-gigabit Ethernet switches include a range of bandwidth. This solves the problem of organizations that already have a built wiring set-up between switches and their WLAN infrastructure. Increased throughput can be achieved to provide support to 802.11ac or 802.11ax without replacing the cables. The important benefit that is provided by multi-gigabit Ethernet switch is traffic monitoring and per-port bandwidth control which makes it reliable for usage, thus fueling the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market growth.

Multi-gigabit Ethernet switches are costlier than 1Gbps switches; but they allow reuse of current cabling infrastructure, which for many organizations is a major saving. This increases the use of multi-gigabit Ethernet switch, thus escalating the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market. Multi-gigabit switch takes on the vital role of a gateway for many wireless access points that assists hundreds of users. This benefit provided to many users with a single multi-gigabit switch also escalates the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market growth. Multi-gigabit Ethernet switch provides Power over Ethernet (PoE) and connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as badge readers, door locks, video cameras, printers, and for users who need wired Ethernet connections, and use of IoT is growing due to advancements in the technology. Thus, increased use of IoT is expected to drive the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market growth in the coming years. Wireless connectivity is implemented in many products which is restricting the growth of the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market.

The multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market can be segmented on the basis of bandwidth, industry verticals, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of bandwidth supported by the switches, the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market is segmented into 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, and 5 Gbps. Based on industry verticals, the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market is bifurcated into residential and commercial industry, where commercial is further divided into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, hospitality, and transportation & logistics. According to enterprise size, the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market is divided into small sized enterprises, medium sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the global multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market can be segregated into North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). During the forecast period, APAC region is projected to grow at the highest rate due to rising adoption of Internet at a remarkable rate in developing countries such as India and China in the region. Untapped potential markets in various verticals are expected to drive the APAC and MEA market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the multi-gigabit Ethernet switch market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, D-Link, H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

