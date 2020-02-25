Nanotechnology in Dental Implants Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2024

Dental implants have been a part of healthcare industry since a long time, restoring or replacing the defective teeth, which may otherwise lead to infections in gingival tissue. The primary challenge for the dental surgeons has been to achieve osseointegration but now, with the introduction of nanotechnology, several branches of medicine has been revolutionized, including dentistry. In the recent times, nanotechnology has helped in creating nanomaterials that are now used to manufacture next-generation implants. Nanomaterials influence the osteointegration process and remarkably reduce the chances of infection. As per a report by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the country-wide market in the U.S. alone is witnessing 500,000 new cases of dental implants per year. Similar surge has been observed across the world and as a result, the global Nanotechnology in Dental Implants Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The lower failure rate of dental implants is one of the primary reason that inspires consumers. With nanomaterials, the added advantages such as improved bone healing, improved osseointegration, and reduction in infections is expected to further augment the demand in the global market for nanotechnology in dental implants. It has been observed that dental surgeons and general practitioners are increasingly adopting the new technology over the other available alternatives. Moreover, high number of edentulous population in the western world and the increasing disposable income in Asia, Africa and other parts of the world is expected to propel the demand in near future. The awareness pertaining to dental care is also on the rise, which is opening an opportunity for the players in the market to invest proactively in order to gain shares.

The field of dentistry procedures has also been benefitted by the introduction of technologies such as CAD/CAM, which offers wide range of options to the patients. For example, ceramic crowns offer better esthetics, while metal-fused ceramic crown offer greater strength. Conversely, high cost of procedure and the lack of reimbursement is expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the global market for nanotechnology can be segmented into titanium dental implants, ramus-frame dental implants, root-form dental implants, blade-form dental implants, and transosseous dental implants. The segment of titanium dental implants can be further sub-segmented basis of stages involved in surgery (single stage & two stage), and type of connectors (internal hexagonal, external hexagonal, and internal octagonal). By procedure, the global market for nanotechnology in dental implants can be classified into root-form dental implant and plate-form dental implant. Out of these, root-form dental implants are the most prolifically used dental implants, owing to its durability and high success rate in comparison to other types of implants.

Geographically, North America and Europe contributes to the most of the demand in the global market for nanotechnology, recovering after a considerable slump due to the economic crisis post 2009-2010. On the other hand, the market is expected for a significant growth in the region of Asia Pacific and South America during the forecast period, due to increasing purchasing power and consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

Some of the key players in the global nanotechnology in dental implants are Nobel Biocare Holdings AG (Switzerland), Nobel Biocare (Switzerland), Dentsply International (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Ivoclar (Liechtenstein), Sirona (U.S.), Heraeus Kulzer (Germany), Biomet/3i (U.S.), and Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland). These leading companies in this market are heavily investing in research and development to develop nanomaterials that are more biocompatible possessing qualities such as adsorption of proteins, higher osseointegration, and adhesion to cells and tissues. Innovative nanotechnology in dental implants is expected to help these companies to consolidate their position in the market.