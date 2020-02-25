Network Services Gateway Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2026

Network services gateway is a solution that allows branch office networking to meet the continuously growing challenges of wide area network (WAN) services in cloud IT environments. It has the capability to improve the productivity and efficiency of branch operations while eliminating the need for any on-site IT support. Network services gateways are used to connect public and private data centers to branch locations. It also supports some advanced functions such as dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP) server, quality of service, and advanced firewall rules.

The global network service gateway market is expanding at a rapid pace mainly due to the growing adoption of networking solutions among verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, and high-tech & telecom in order to improve network performance. Furthermore, rising need for robust networking infrastructure and growing dependence on the internet are other major factors which are likely to boost the growth of the network services gateway market during the forecast period. In addition, proliferation in adoption of cloud-based applications is also accelerating the demand for network services gateway in order to optimize the networking process. However, lack of awareness about network service gateways among small and medium enterprises is a crucial factor which is likely to restrain the growth of this market.

Integration of real time analytics engine with the network service gateway is one of the major factors which is anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of the network services gateway market in the forthcoming years. Besides this, rising number of datacenters across the globe is also creating new demand for network services gateways. In a cloud-based data center, important network functions, such as network address translation (NAT), virtual private network (VPN), firewalls, and load balancing must be as virtualized as storage and compute resources. Network services gateways provide a completely cohesive environment to maximize the responsiveness of business networking solutions in a data center.

The global network service gateway market can be segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. Based on service type, the market is segmented as network monitoring, network application management, network traffic management, network security management, configuration and server management, and others. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of end-user, the global network service gateway market can be segregated into retail, IT and telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, media and entertainment, education, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and others.

In terms of geography, the global network service gateway market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption of network optimization and management services by various end-use industries including BFSI, government, telecom, and IT in the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be among the major adopters of network services gateway during the forecast period. Growing requirement of network services gateway among small and medium enterprises is anticipated to create additional demand for network services gateway in the region. Additionally, growing implementation of secure web gateways and growing adoption of cloud-based technologies among enterprises are also likely to boost the growth of the network service gateway market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global network service gateway market includes Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Allot Ltd., Edgewater Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Juniper Networks, Inc.

