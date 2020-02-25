Nickel Sulfate Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments And Forecast To 2019 – 2025

Nickel Sulfate Market report includes (6 Forces Forecast 2025-2019) an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Norilsk Nickel, Umicore, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM), Mechema, Outotec, Nicomet, Coremax, Zenith, SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Jilin Jien Nickel Industry, Jinchuan, Green Eco-Manufacturer, Jinco Nonferrous, Huaze Cobalt & Nickel, Guangxi Yinyi) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Nickel Sulfate market conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply , demand, market growth rate etc. Nickel Sulfate industry report firstly introduced the Nickel Sulfate basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Highbrow of Nickel Sulfate Market: , usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.

The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 °C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 °C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide.

X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO4•6H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+.

Nickel sulfate industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe. As for output value, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 60.38% of the total output value of global nickel sulfate market. Norilsk Nickel is the world leading manufacturer in global nickel sulfate market with the market share of 13.94%, in terms of revenue.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the decrease in production capacity, expected that the nickel sulfate raw material price might be slightly higher in the short term. Moreover, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nickel sulfate.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of nickel sulfate will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the function and technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

Global market size will increase to 2400 Million US$ by 2025, from 1850 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Nickel Sulfate market share and growth rate of Nickel Sulfate for each application, including-

Electroplating

Chemical Industry

Battery

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Nickel Sulfate market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Nickel Sulfate market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

