Noonan Syndrome Diagnosis & Treatment Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players

Noonan syndrome is a rare genetic disorder. Scientists believe that Noonan syndrome can cause a wide range of other physical and developmental symptoms that usually start at birth. They say that four genes are involved in Noonan syndrome, PTPN11, RAF1, SOS1, and KRAS. Common symptoms associated with Noonan syndrome are widely spaced eyes, extra skin on the neck, small lower jaw, low-set nipples, excessive bruising, delayed puberty, vision or hearing problems, puffy feet and hands (in infants), thickening of heart muscle (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy), etc. Major complications associated with the syndrome include developmental delays, lymphatic complications, urinary tract complications, and fertility issues. Noonan syndrome can be diagnosed based on medical history and diagnostic tests, such as maternal serum triple screen blood test and ultrasound test.

Rise in the prevalence of Noonan syndrome across the globe is anticipated to drive the global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market during the forecast period. Increase in government initiatives regarding diagnosis and treatment of Noonan syndrome is also expected to propel the global market in the near future. However, shortage of cardiologists in developing regions, such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa, is likely to hamper the growth of the Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market in the next few years. Nevertheless, availability of favorable reimbursement policies in North America and Europe are anticipated to propel the growth of the global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market during the forecast period.

The global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented based on diagnostic test, treatment approach, end-user, and region. In terms of diagnostic test, the market can be segregated into ultrasound test and blood test. Blood test comprise studies of four genes, PTPN11, SOS1, RADF1, and KRAS. Approximately 50 percent of the mutations is associated with PTPN11 gene, while 20 percent of the patients having Noonan syndrome suffers from SOS1 mutations. The cause of the disorder in 10 percent to 15 percent of the people suffering from Noonan syndrome remains undetected.

Get Report PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60501

Based on treatment approach, the global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market can be classified into heart treatment, low growth treatment, learning disabilities treatment, vision and hearing treatment, bleeding and bruising treatment, lymphatic problem treatment, genital problem treatment, and others. Based on end-user, the global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes & research organizations. The hospitals segment held the leading share of the global market in 2017.

Based on region, the global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a significant share of the market in North America in 2017. The Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to increase in the number of patients suffering from Noonan syndrome in the region. Better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, growing private health care sector, and increase in awareness about diagnosis & treatment of Noonan syndrome among people are expected to boost the market in the region in the next few years. The Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global Noonan syndrome diagnosis & treatment market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Abbott, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Inquire for the Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=60501