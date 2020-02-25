Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market in Global Industry : Trends and Application 2018-2025
Polymer ingredients are the elements which help to produce high performance products for personal care application. There are several polymer ingredients in personal care such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, rheology modifiers and others. Polymer ingredient products are used in applications such as skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film-former, color cosmetics and toiletries.
Asia Pacificpersonal care specialty ingredients market dominated the global demandin terms of valuation and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.
This report researches the worldwide Personal Care Polymer Ingredients market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Personal Care Polymer Ingredients breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Personal Care Polymer Ingredients capacity, production, value, price and market share of Personal Care Polymer Ingredients in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Eastman Chemical
Lubrizol
Dow Chemical
BASF
Ashland
Air Products and Chemicals
AkzoNobel
Croda
Lonza
du Pont
Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
Surfactants
Emulsifiers
Emollients
Rheology Modifiers
Others
Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Skin Care
Sun Care
Hair Fixative and Film-Former
Color Cosmetics
Toiletries
Others
Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
