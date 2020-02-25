Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Global Market Growth Standards & Technologies 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

This report studies the global market size of Point of Care Diagnostic Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Point of Care Diagnostic Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Point of Care Diagnostic Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Alere

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Nipro Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nova Biomedical

BioMerieux

Quidel

Helena Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

Accriva

Abaxis

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Market size by Product

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Tumor Markers Testing

Market size by End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

