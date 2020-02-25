Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2020

This research study on the global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Market throws light on the factors that drive this industry. It throws light on the challenges that hamper the growth and performance of the premenstrual dysphoric disorder market in some of the major geographical regions. With an exhaustive collection of graphical and tabular representations, this market study analyzes and evaluates the ongoing trends in the premenstrual dysphoric disorder market. The historical and the present day data and market information presented in this report enables one to evaluate the progress made by this industry so far.

With the help of analytical tools such as the value chain analysis and the Porter’s five forces analysis, this research report examines the macro and micro level factors which have a direct impact on the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market. The information, data, facts, and statistical figures presented in this research report are based on primary and secondary sources of information and valuable inputs from industry experts.

The report offers detailed insights into the factors that are expected to drive this industry in the forthcoming years. Also, it throws light on the latest technological developments that are taking place in this industry. The research report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the premenstrual dysphoric disorder market via company profiling. The report analyzes each company on the basis of parameters such as the key company facts, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and the recent developments.

The rising incidence of premenstrual dysphoric disorder can be attributed to the rising unhygienic lifestyle of women. This is in fact, is the main factor driving the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market. The growth of this market in the developing world is mainly propelled by greater awareness amongst women about the prevalence of premenstrual dysphoric disorders. Furthermore, the easy availability of premenstrual dysphoric disorder products is anticipated to drive this market in the years to come.

PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) refers to a medical condition in women which is characterized by tension, anxiety, irritability, and depression prior to menstruation. Experts and researchers are yet to find out the reason behind such a medical condition. However, hormonal changes and vitamin deficiency are few factors that lead to this disorder.

Unavailability of effective diagnostic tests is a glaring restraint in this market which in turn has an adverse impact on the overall demand in the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market. As per the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 3% – 8% women in the U.S. are affected by premenstrual dysphoric disorder before menstruation.

Europe and North America are the key regional markets because of high incidence of premenstrual dysphoric disorder in these regions. Owing to lack of widespread awareness, Asia Pacific holds immense growth potential in the overall market for premenstrual dysphoric disorder. This region is yet to be tapped. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific market will grow substantially during the forecast period owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

The key companies operating in the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market are Bristol Meyer Squibb, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Forest Laboratories,