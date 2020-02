Pressing Machines Market 2019 | Latest Innovation in Packaging Industry

The market for Pressing Machines has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Pressing Machines. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Stamping machines are used for cutting and shaping metals, plastics, foils, and paper. Stamping machines are available with different capacities, ranging from 45 to 1500 metric tons and even more. The application area and final product determine the capacity of the stamping machine. Link motion feature in stamping machines increases the quantity and quality of the products. Manufacturers use stamping machines for printing and embossing purposes. These attract the consumer’s attention towards some unique features of the product. The stamping machines are available with hydraulic overload protection and height adjustments of the die, which boosts its performance in terms of energy and time. The automatic stamping machines provide better efficiency than manual & semiautomatic as the labor required for the insertion and removal of the material increases. Foil stamping machines uses the process of applying metallic or any other foil on to the solid surface by using the heated die on to the foil. The stamping machines market is estimated to expand in the upcoming years owing to the global advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficiency.

Stamping Machines Market: Dynamics

The increasing consumer awareness towards product information and digital printing is the key driving factor for the global stamping machines market. Increasing competition in various sectors such as automobiles, retail, and food & beverages among others is giving a boost to the stamping machines market globally. The demand for convenient packaging is hampering the growth of rigid packaging which may impact the growth of the stamping machines market. Simultaneously, the increment in demand for flexible packaging solutions which are convenient as well as efficient is expected to enhance the value of stamping machines. The most popular example of hot stamping is the hologram which is printed on debit cards, credit cards, and other security-related documents & items. The innovations in holographic printing are eventually increasing the demand for stamping machines all over the world. The control panels in stamping machines ensure secure and straightforward operation. Stamping machines also have some additional features like die protection, die monitoring, automation control, and safeguarding. The value-added features and energy consumption provides reliable machine performance, boosting the stamping machines market. The stamping machines market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, due to increment in tooling life by minimizations in deflections.

Stamping Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Technology type, the global stamping machines market has been segmented into –

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Servo-driven

On the basis of substrate material type, the global stamping machines market has been segmented into –

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Foil

On the basis of application, the global stamping machines market has been segmented into –

Paper & Plastic Cards

Ribbons

Holograms

Automobiles

Packaging

On the basis of end use, the global stamping machines market has been segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Building & Construction

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Military & Other Security Purposes

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Stamping Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The stamping machines market is expected to witness significant growth due to improvisations in the marketing strategies of manufacturers across the world. The North American stamping machines market is estimated to have moderate growth in the upcoming years because of an already established automotive market. The Asia Pacific is a fast-growing region in stamping machines, due to improvisations in technology such as shifting of market towards fully-automatic stamping machines. The Latin American stamping machines market is expected to have high growth rates during the forecast period due to increasing competitiveness. The Middle East and Africa are anticipating high growth during the forecast period in the stamping machines market due to expanding e-commerce market.

Stamping Machines Market: Key Players

NingBo Goanwin Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Stamtec, Inc.

Spartanics

Precision Machines & Automation

D&H Industries, Inc.

Sanson Machinery

Komatsu America Industries LLC

Innovative Automation, Inc.

Beckwood Corporation

Aida Engineering, Ltd

Bruderer AG

Amada America, Inc.

