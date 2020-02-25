Recombinant Trypsin Market Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2026

Recombinant trypsin is a genetically engineered protein that is developed for the effective separation of adherent cell types from tissues and culture surfaces. It is free of animal components and does not consist of carboxypeptidase A and chymotrypsin (found in bovine- or porcine- derived solutions). Since the solution is animal component free, it reduces the risk of viruses and other harmful agents carried by animal-derived proteins.

The global pharmaceutical industry is estimated to reach almost US$ 1.0 Tn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period. Expansion in the global pharmaceutical industry is primarily likely to drive the growth of the global recombinant trypsin market in the near future. In addition, low risk of viruses and other harmful agents in the recombinant trypsin solution is expected to augment the recombinant trypsin market during the forecast period. However, a stringent regulatory landscape and intellectual property rights law across several regions are expected to hamper the growth of the global recombinant trypsin market in the coming years.

Several companies and health care organizations have been working to develop recombinant trypsin products due to their beneficial features. For example, Yocon Hengye Biological Science & Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has been working on a gene recombination trypsin cell dissociation solution. Regents of the University of Colorado, U.S. has been working on the procedure and use of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin or recombinant forms. Rigorous research and development by major companies, health care settings, and academic institutes and increase in R&D expenditure are projected to provide attractive opportunities to the global recombinant trypsin market during the forecast period.

The global recombinant trypsin market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into solid and liquid. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into insulin manufacturing, vaccine manufacturing, cell culture, and others. Based on end-user, the global recombinant trypsin market can be classified into academic and research institutes, hospitals, and independent clinics.

In terms of region, the global recombinant trypsin market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The recombinant trypsin market in North America held a prominent market share in 2017, owing to a significant patient population, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, robust pharmaceutical industry, and high GDP. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. accounted for a major share of the recombinant trypsin market in 2017. A highly developed health care industry, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of complicated diseases, high production of drugs, and participation of small companies in the market contributed to the high share of the countries. The market in Italy and Spain is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, China and Japan held a dominant share of the recombinant trypsin market in 2017. The recombinant trypsin market in India is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in the near future, owing to a high population, developing health care industry, presence of well-established domestic players, and intense competition between domestic and international players in the country. An underdeveloped pharmaceutical industry is likely to hamper the growth of the recombinant trypsin market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global recombinant trypsin market are Shanghai Yaxin Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Serox, Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH, Novozymes, Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, Lonza Biosciences, and others.