Respiratory Dialysis Machines Market 2017 – 2025 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Respiratory dialysis machine is a simple, non- invasive device used to remove excess carbon dioxide from patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or hypercapnic respiratory failure. The major application of respiratory dialysis machine is to prevent intubation, enable lung protection ventilation and avoid invasive mechanical ventilation. The human lungs are subjected to irritants and airborne pollutants with each breathe. Smoke, tobacco and passive smoke exposures is the major cause for respiratory diseases. Moreover, contact with smoke from cooking and heating and exposure to unsafe air causes acute and chronic respiratory illness. Respiratory dialysis machines are used in two stages, that is in pre ventilator stage for treatment of acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by reducing the breathing work and correcting acidosis and acute on ventilator stage for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome by permitting de- escalation of ventilator settings along with simultaneously correcting acidosis. As chronic obstructive pulmonary disease worsens, patients begins to have acute exasperation. The machine involves transferring oxygen directly to the bloodstreams and eliminating the carbon dioxide to provide relaxation to patient lungs and facilitate its healing. Further, respiratory dialysis machines prevents intubation and aids shielded ventilation. Some patients positively respond to medication while some requires non- invasive ventilation support to help them to breathe. The respiratory dialysis machine is used for three to 14 days depending upon the requirement and is intended to use for patients having reversible conditions.

Respiratory dialysis machines are the easiest and simplest form of extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal from human lungs. This is considered to drive the global market for respiratory dialysis machines in the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases over the globe and various awareness programs conducted by healthcare sectors and government organizations to spread the adverse effects of tobacco and smoke to the human health is propelling the market of respiratory dialysis machines. The cost of dialysis, machine installation and maintenance, lack of skilled professionals are some factors responsible restraining the overall growth of respiratory dialysis machine market over the globe. Furthermore, respiratory dialysis equipment global market is driven by technological advancement in healthcare industry, aging population and growing incidence of respiratory disease. However, factors such as less awareness about respiratory diseases and their modalities, reduction in medical reimbursement to dialysis centers is the major barrier for respiratory dialysis machine market.

The global respiratory dialysis machines market is segmented on the basis of modality, application and geography.

Based on modality, the global respiratory dialysis machine market is segmented as:

Portable

Fixed

Based on application, the global respiratory dialysis machine market is segmented as

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

With increase in aging population and rapid technological advancement in healthcare industryand increasing incidence of respiratory disease, the global respiratory dialysis machine market is expected to have rapid growth rate in the forecast period. The respiratory dialysis machine uses a simple extracorporeal circuit, small veno-venous catheter and low blood flow rates. The respiratory dialysis machines are majorly used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Based on geography, the global market for respiratory dialysis machine is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of global respiratory dialysis machines market owing to the presence of reimbursement scenario and technological advancement. Europe is next to dominate the global respiratory dialysis machine market with presence of better health facility and skilled professionals. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the growing region in the global respiratory dialysis machine market owing to the increasing focus on healthcare facilities and awareness for respiratory diseases.

The major players in the global respiratory dialysis machine market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, DiaMedical USA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed Inc. and GE Healthcare.

