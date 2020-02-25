Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market to Expand at a Steady CAGR Over the Forecast Period 2018-2026

Rheumatic fever is one of the complications associated with strep throat. It occurs as a delayed sequel to group A streptococcal pharyngitis. It may affect connective tissues of the joints, heart, vessels, and skin. In developing economies, rheumatic fever is highly prevalent and remains one of the major causes of acquired cardiovascular disease. Rheumatic fever is a major cause of mortality among people aged 50 years and above. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in 2015, the global population aged 60 years and above was approximately 901 million, and the number is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The population aged 50 years and above has a higher incidence of rheumatic disease and mortality rates as compared to younger people. The incidence rate of rheumatic fever is higher in developing countries as compared to that in developed countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 23% of adults in the U.S., which is over 54 million people, have arthritis. By 2040, the disease is expected to affect 78 million adults in the country. Rheumatic fever is a leading cause of disability. The direct medical costs associated with the disease are over US$ 81 Mn annually. This disease is more common in women than in men.

The global rheumatic fever treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Based on drug class, the global rheumatic fever treatment market can be classified into antibiotics, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anticonvulsant medication, and others. Antibiotics are a type of medicine that helps in arresting infections caused by bacteria. They prevent the spread of bacterial infections, either by killing the bacteria or by curtailing their ability to reproduce. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) is a group of medicines or a combination of medicines used to treat a rheumatic fever by blocking inflammation. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs are categorized into two major types: biologic DMARDs and synthetic DMARDs (also called traditional DMARDs). The use of biologic DMARDs is higher. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is a class of analgesic drugs that reduce pain and inflammation by decreasing the blood level of prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are chemicals that promote inflammation and pain. Anticonvulsants are a diverse group of pharmacological agents used in the treatment of rheumatic fever. They are also increasingly being used in the treatment of rheumatic fever.

Based on the route of administration, the global rheumatic fever treatment market can be categorized into oral, parenteral, and topical. In terms of the distribution channel, the global rheumatic fever treatment market can be segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are stores where drugs are dispensed to patients. A community retail pharmacy can be an independent pharmacy, a supermarket pharmacy, a chain pharmacy, or a mass merchandiser pharmacy with a state license to dispense medications to the general public at retail prices as a pharmacy. A hospital pharmacy is a department or service in a hospital that is responsible for the supply of medicines to hospital ward patients as well as ambulatory patients. An online pharmacy, Internet pharmacy, or mail-order pharmacy is a pharmacy that operates over the Internet and delivers orders to customers through shipping companies. An increase in the preference for online purchasing is expected to boost the online pharmacies segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the rheumatic fever treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The rheumatic fever treatment market in North America can be segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The rheumatic fever treatment market in Europe can be segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The rheumatic fever treatment market in the Asia Pacific can be further segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The rheumatic fever treatment market in Latin America can be classified into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The rheumatic fever treatment market in Middle East & Africa can be segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global rheumatic fever treatment market, owing to an increase in the geriatric population and a rise in the prevalence of rheumatic fever in the region.

Some of the major players in global rheumatic fever treatment market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.