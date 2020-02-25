Rice Cooker Market Great Opportunities Available for the Vendors: Supor, Media, Matsushita, Philips, Gallop, Nine Yang, SKG, Triangle, Toshiba, Fuqua, Haier

A rice cooker is a programmed kitchen appliance, designed to steam or boil rice. A rice cooker comprises three components: a cooking bowl, a thermostat, and a heat source.

Rice and water are filled in the cooking bowl of the rice cooker. The mixture of rice/water is heated while cooking at full power. As the temperature of water reaches 212°F (100 °C), the entire energy is utilized for vaporizing the water, the temperature of water doesn’t cross its boiling point. There is no extra water left at the end of cooking process, as the rice absorbes the water. When the heating process of the rice cooker continues, the thermostat trips, as the temperature rises above its boiling point. Some cookers provide a warning or indication or switch to low-power switch mode, which maintains the temperature of the rice at about 150 °F (65 °C). The rice cooks for a longer time if more water is added to it. The process is automated for electric rice cookers, by electronically or mechanically regulating timing and temperature of the rice cooker, which makes it easier for users to cook and to control the temperature and time according to their requirement.

A key driver of the global rice cookers market is that rice cookers cook rice evenly, keeping the grain separate, neither undercooking nor overcooking. Several cookers come with a measuring cup for the rice and marking on the bowls that mention the amount of water required to cook rice. The usage is simple and setting is programmable on some models, which allows users to cook all kinds of grains, from wild rice to white rice, brown rice, oatmeal, and polenta. Certain models have settings for steaming fish or vegetables, or cooking stews and soups.

A keep-warm switch or indiactor keeps the rice warm for a period ranging from 10 minutes to 10 hours, depending on the model. Rice cookers are manufactured in various sizes, from 3-cup to 5- or 5 1/2-cup varieties. Howerever, there are some restraints of the rice cooker market such as all models do not cook brown rice evenly, as it takes longer to cook. In case of other cookers, the lower layer of rice forms a crust, and in some models, it doesn’t remain fluffy, instead it turns sticky. Cleaning a rice cooker is not easy, as it involves more than just washing the bowl. Moreover washing the steaming vent and inner lid is required to clean the bowl.

The global rice cookers market can be segmented based on product type, users/application, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be classified into electric rice cookers and gas rice cookers. In terms of users, the market can be segregated into household and commercial. Based on geography, the global rice cookers market can be segmented into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K.), North America (Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.), South America (Brazil and Argentina), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America holds the a major share of the global rice cookers market.

Report Brochure for Latest Advancements and [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38621

The global market is expanding at a very rapid pace due to the rise in technological innovation, competition, and M&A activities in the industry, which in turn is prompting several local and regional vendors to offer specific application products for varied end-users

Top players of the rice cookers market are also focusing on rice cookers product portfolio extensions and product inventions in order to increase their share in the rice cookers market. Top players operating in the global rice cookers market include Panasonic, Supor, Media, Matsushita, Philips, Gallop, Nine Yang, SKG, Triangle, Toshiba, Fuqua, Haier, TCL, Rongshida, Konka, Glanz Toshiba, Royalstar, Tiger, Mitsubishi, Tiger, Sanyo, LG, and Matsushita.