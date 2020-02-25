Self-adhesive Labels Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future scope, Forecast to 2022

Summary

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by Compositions (Release liner, adhesive layer, and face stock), Type (Removable and Permanent), Application (Consumer goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Insights

The global self-adhesive labels market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment period. Market Research Future’s examination of the global self-adhesive market is expected to result in consistent growth over the forecast period ranging between 2017 and 2023. Self-adhesive labels are popularly used in packaging for various purposes from grabbing the consumer’s attention to displaying vital information about the product or packaging.

Self-adhesive labels are ready to use and often have adhesive already added to it. The demand for self-adhesive labels is growing rapidly due to the growing awareness among consumers about products and the general demand for information about a product on clear labels. The expansion of the e-commerce and retail sector has resulted in increased use of self-adhesive labels. The high demand for consumer goods along with the cost efficiency and flexibility of self-adhesive labels is expected to drive the market. Moreover, government across the world have made it mandatory to use labeling to communication nutritional content in food items. Certain facts about products must be communicated to consumers to avoid improper or unsafe use, thus driving the use of self-adhesive labels. Labels are ubiquitous and easily available for even consumer use, thus driving the global self-adhesive market.

Key Players

The primary competitors functioning in the self-adhesive label market are America Packaging Group, Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, Avery Dennison Corporation, SVS Labels, CCL Industries Inc. H.B. Fuller Company, Müroll GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Mondi Group, Royston Labels Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Henkel AG & Co., S&K LABEL spol.sare among others.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the Self-Adhesive Labels Market is conducted on the basis of application, compositions, type, and region. Based on the type, the self-adhesive labels market is segmented into temporary/removable and permanent. Based on the application, the self-adhesive labels market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others. The regions covered in the segmentation of the global self-adhesive labels market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The analysis of the self-adhesive labels market on the basis of regions includes Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW). The analysis finds that the North American region rules the self-adhesive labels market, primarily due to the escalated development seen in the pharmaceutical industry. There is a huge potential for the braille self-adhesive labels market in the U.S due to the rising cases of vision loss. The nation has key contributions in the global and the North American self-adhesive labels market. Besides, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR in the forecast period because of the speedy growth in the retail industry. The progress of the e-commerce industries creates a promising demand for packaging, which uses self-adhesive labels. The growing industrial activities in the region are fuelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, the surge in spending capability along with altering lifestyle trends is also producing a huge opportunity for the progress of the self-adhesive labels market. The nations such as Indonesia, China, India, and Japan are identified as the principal contributors to the Asia Pacific market. China is responsible for the major share of the regional market owing to the increased demand from the consumer goods industry in the region.

