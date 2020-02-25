Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Growth Analysis By Top Major Players

The global single lead ECG equipment market is likely to grow substantially in the coming years due to its increasing application in sports activities and monitoring heart rating during exercise. In addition, increasing preference for cardiac assessment through self-triaging before going for complicated systems has further augmented the demand in this market.

The opportunity of the growth in this market is due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. As per the data presented by the American Heart Association, there are more than 4 million people suffering from arrhythmias. This factor is responsible for half a million deaths in the U.S. every year.

Another opportunity is created due to increasing research and development initiative taken up by various manufacturers with an aim to develop advanced portable single lead ECG devices. These devices will help in diagnosing syncope, arrhythmias, or help in observing risks cause the cardiovascular disorder.

On geographical front, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America have been covered in the single lead ECG equipment market report. Of these regions, North America is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period because of the developments taking place at home and ambulatory health care in this region. Increasing mortality rate due to the rise in cardiovascular diseases has further augmented the demand in this market.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is also expected to hold a sizable stake in the market in the coming years. The growing popularity of wearable devices, rising economic development, and the increasing presence of target audience in the region have created this region one of the key markets for single lead ECG equipment. In addition, growing preference for devices associated with mobile phones is also providing a fillip to this market.

Vendor landscape elucidates on the key business development strategies used by the players operating in the global single lead ECG equipment market. It has been observed that the key players in the market are focusing on strategies such as mergers, collaboration, partnership, innovation, and expansion. Implementation of these strategies will help the players to attain a larger share in the market and increase their competitive edge in the market. Players are also expected to be focusing on research and development activities with which they can offer advanced products and services to their customers.

According to the report, some of the prominent players in the market are Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, AliveCor, Inc., SUZU.K.EN CO., Ltd. (KENZ); Inc., Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd; Eurocamina, Ambisea Technology Corp., Ltd, and DailyCare BioMedical, Inc.

