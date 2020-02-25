Sodium Lignosulfonate Market – Global Industry Driving Innovation, Demand, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market: Overview

Lignosulfonates are abundantly available wood chemicals. These are commonly obtained as a by-product during the sulfite processing of wood pulp. Sodium lignosulfonate is a highly commercialized lignosulfonate. It has applications in construction, ceramics, animal feed industry, mineral powder, chemical industry, textile industry, metallurgical industry, petroleum industry, fire-retardant materials, etc.

Sodium lignosulfonate has applications as concrete admixture, animal feed binder, oil well additives, agriculture chemicals, dust suppressants, lead batteries, and gypsum plasterboards among others. The major application of sodium lignosulfonate is observed in concrete admixture, animal feed binder, and oil well additives. Concrete admixture are water-reducing chemicals which employs sodium lignosulfonate, sometimes blended with other chemicals. Sodium lignosulfonate is primarily used as animal feed binder (pellet binder) in the animal feed industry.

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market: Scope of Study

The report estimates and forecasts the sodium lignosulfonate market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the sodium lignosulfonate market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the sodium lignosulfonate market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of sodium lignosulfonate and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porters Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the sodium lignosulfonate market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for sodium lignosulfonate market between 2017 and 2025.

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin, BP Statistical Review of World Energy, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), International Energy Agency (IEA), Independent Chemical Information Service (ICIS), Chemical Weekly Magazine, World Energy Outlook, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), U.N. Comtrade, World Bank, and Global Animal Feed Survey Statistics, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the sodium lignosulfonate market by dividing it into type, application, and geography segments. Sodium lignosulfonate is available in two forms (type segments): dry and liquid. The applications are segmented into animal feed binder, concrete admixture, oil well additives, agriculture chemicals, dust suppressants, lead batteries, gypsum plasterboards, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Major application of sodium lignosulfonate is in the concrete industry. However, sodium lignosulfonate face steep competition from a number of substitutes in concrete admixture market such as sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde, sulfonated melamine formaldehyde, and polycarboxylic ether. Besides the concrete admixtures segment, sodium lignosulfonate face steep competition in other application segments such as animal feed binders and oil well additives. Thus, application-specific substitutes are expected to act as a key restraint to the sodium lignosulfonate market during the forecast period.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of sodium lignosulfonate in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Borregaard LignoTech, Tembec, Sappi, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and Burgo Group. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

