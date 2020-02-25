Specialty Commercial Vehicles Market By Key Players,Application And Geography, 2018 – 2023

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Asia-Pacific Markets for Specialty Commercial Vehicles”.

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Specialty Commercial Vehicles market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Specialty Commercial Vehicles market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Specialty Commercial Vehicles market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

The Asia-Pacific market for specialty commercial vehicles should grow from $32.0 billion in 2018 to $42.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Includes

19 data tables

Industry analysis of the Asia-Pacific markets for specialty commercial vehicles

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification and description of product categories of specialty commercial vehicles and their variants

Assessment of current and future demand for each type of specialty commercial vehicle body, and the cab and chassis they are mounted upon, in the near and midterm during the period of 2017-2023

Coverage of nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles, including street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built), winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted), sewer & catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies, refuse collection truck bodies, dump (tipper) truck bodies, concrete mixer truck bodies, concrete pumper truck bodies, flatbed (platform) truck bodies, and utility (service) truck bodies

Evaluation of the key suppliers of the cabs and chassis of specialty commercial vehicle bodies

Profiles of key players and their corporate profiles including Dongyang Mechatronics Corp., Hyundai, ISUZU Motors Ltd., Johnston Sweepers Ltd. and Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Report Scope

This report focuses on nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles:

Street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built).

Winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted).

Sewer and catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies.

Refuse collection truck bodies.

Dump (tipper) truck bodies.

Concrete mixer truck bodies.

Concrete pumper truck bodies.

Flatbed (platform) truck bodies.

Utility (service) truck bodies.

In order to maintain a commonality of end-user segments, this study does not include specialty commercial vehicles that are commonly not utilized by the end users who use those listed above. Those excluded are:

Public safety vehicle bodies (fire, ambulance, and other similar types).

Shuttle bus bodies.

Box van bodies.

Tow truck bodies.

