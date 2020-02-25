ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Standard Logic Devices Market Geographical Outlook, Latest Trends and Opportunities 2017-2025”.

Electronic industry is witnessing robust growth since last few years owing to the expansion of application areas for the electronics devices and components.

This growth is significantly contributed by the growth in consumer electronics products such as mobile phones, tablets, DVD players, and television sets and office automation products such as printers, and computers. This has compelled many companies in these industries to set up new manufacturing units and expand the production capacity over the last few years. Furthermore, the ongoing technological advancements, are expected to expand the application areas of standard logic devices thereby driving the growth of the standard logic devices market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Standard Logic Devices Market: Research Methodology

This report provides an analysis of the global standard logic devices market for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the standard logic devices market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the standard logic devices market. The standard logic devices market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Standard Logic Devices Market: Segmentation

Standard logic devices market is segmented by gate IC type, buffer/driver type, transceiver type, flip-flop, switches and multiplexer type, register type and by region. Among these gate IC type is further segmented into OR, AND, Universal Gates (NAND and NOR), EXOR, EXNOR. On the basis of buffer/driver type, standard logic devices market is segmented into inverting and non-inverting buffer. Based on transceiver type, the market is segmented into standard, and parity, registered transceivers. The flip-flop segment is further split into SR flip flop, D flip flop, JK Flip flop, T flip flop. Switches and multiplexer type segment is further bifurcated into analog, buffered, and protocol specific. Register type segment is further segmented as storage registers, and shift registers. On the basis of region the standard logic devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Standard Logic Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the standard logic devices market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

This report covers the details of some of the prominent players in the standard logic devices market which includes Analog Devices, Arrow Electronics, Diodes Incorporated and Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics N.V, Toshiba Semiconductor and Storage, ROHM Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and ON Semiconductor.

