Surface Inspection Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Surface inspection systems market capture material and production induced low-contrast defects in end products. Surface inspection systems can detect extremely subtle differences and allow real-time inspection of materials. They are capable of identifying repeating defects and analyzing trends which make them more desirable. The global surface inspection market is predicted to showcase steady growth and surpass its previous revenue records in the forthcoming years, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study.

The growth of the global Surface Inspection Market is driven by the growing need to deliver flawless products to customers. Imperfections such as scratch or dents may result in costly returns and might damage a brand’s reputation and future business. Quality control measures by humans are not enough and are subject to errors in case of faster production rate and complex products which necessitate surface inspection systems.

Growing automation in manufacturing industries can also be credited for the growth of the global surface inspection market. The manufacturing sector needs to comply with various quality standards which generate high demand for surface inspection systems. Also augmented demand from various industry verticals such as semiconductor, food & packaging, medical & pharmaceuticals, plastic & rubber, printing, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others is stimulating the growth of the global surface inspection market.

Expanding industrial base and growth of the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific is likely to augur the growth of the global surface inspection market. The shifting manufacturing base towards Asia Pacific due to favorable policies and availability of relatively cheap labor presents a myriad of opportunities to the surface inspection market.

Strict regulatory norms which focus on food and drug safety prompt various food and drug manufacturers to implement surface inspection systems. Surface inspection systems are of utmost importance in such industries as they can be utilized to prevent any cases of adulteration. Smart cameras are being increasingly used in small and medium-size enterprises since they can be easily integrated within the existing system at a lower cost.

Other driving factors include rising labor wages across the globe and the growing popularity of 3D vision across diverse industries. However, changing consumer demand and requirements hinder the growth of the global surface inspection market.

Technological advancements in vision technology have added fuel to the growth of the global surface inspection market as they have resulted in elevated levels of accuracy and reduction in overall cost.

Omron Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. (Canada), VITRONIC GmbH (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Micro scan Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ISRA VISION AG (Germany), IMS Messsysteme GmbH (Germany), and AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.) are the remarkable players in the global surface inspection market.

The global surface inspection market has been segmented based on surface type, device, and application.

By surface type, the global surface application market has been segmented into 2D and 3D.

By device, the global surface inspection market has been segmented into Camera, Frame grabbers, optics, processors, and software.

By application, the global surface inspection market has been segmented into glass & metal, food & packaging, Semiconductor, electronics, Postal & logistics, automotive, paper & wood, and medical & pharmaceuticals.

The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the key markets for surface inspection. APAC is the largest market for surface inspection due to the huge growth of the manufacturing industry in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India where surface inspection systems find extensive application.

In December 2018, ISRA VISION launched an inspection system which allows monitoring of wafer edges throughout the entire process of manufacturing. Named EdgeScan, the new surface inspection system is compatible with all common process tools and available as a retrofit solution for existing machines.

