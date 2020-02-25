Synthetic Leather Market – Global Industry Potential Opportunity & Industry Engagement in Developing the Future 2016 – 2025

Synthetic leather is a man-made fabric treated and dyed so that it resembles real leather in terms of its appearance. Synthetic leather employs polyurethane or polyvinyl chloride in its formulation and provide natural leather appearance. They are much cheaper and environmental friendly than natural leather. PU synthetic leather are much more flexible than PVC type and are breathable in nature.

Research Methodology

The report estimates and forecasts the synthetic leather market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2025 based on volume (Million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the synthetic leather market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the synthetic leather market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of synthetic leather.

The report includes Porters Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the synthetic leather market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for synthetic leather between 2016 and 2025.

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the synthetic leather market by dividing it into product type, end-user, and geography. The synthetic leather market has been segmented into polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (Million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for synthetic leather in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East (ME), and Africa. Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user and product type segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users and products in all the regions and countries.

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kuraray, Asahi Kasei Corporation, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Toray Coatex Co. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Alfatex, And Filwel Co., Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

The global synthetic leather market has been segmented as follows:

Synthetic leather Market Product Type Analysis

– Polyurethane (PU)

– Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Synthetic leather Market End-user Type Analysis

– Automobile

– Furnishings

– Sporting goods

– Garments

– Footwear

– Industrial fabrics

– Others

Synthetic leather Market Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– Africa

– South Africa

– Kenya

– Nigeria

– Ethiopia

– Tanzania

– Rest of Africa

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

