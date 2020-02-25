Tactical Communication Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Driving the Growth of the Market

Tactical communications are military communications where different types of information are conveyed from one person to another in different places of the world through commands or codes. Tactical communication includes various methods of communication including verbal, visual, written, and auditory among others. Currently, tactical communication is done by electric means. Demand for advanced tactical equipment is expected to drive the market for tactical communication over the forecast period. The market is expanding to support multiple missions that includes battle damage assessment and area surveillance, and target acquisition apart from border security. Tactical communication with low earth orbiting satellites are becoming popular among military forces across the globe. Tactical communication is mobile and easier to set up, and so is preferred over the legacy equipment. Existing types of communication systems is the major restraint of the market. Innovation in technology for tactical communication is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The tactical communication market has been segmented by four types- by platform, by type, by technology, and by application. The market has also been segregated by underwater, airborne, land, and shipborne. Underwater tactical communication is expected to be the dominant segment as government agencies strengthen communication capabilities. On the basis of type of tactical communication system, the market has been segmented by manpack radio, soldier radio, vehicular inter-communication radio, high capacity data radio and other related types of tactical communication such as rugged networking devices, situational awareness video receivers, etc. Owing to the dual channel of communication and operation under different wavelengths, the manpack segment is likely to register the maximum growth.

On the basis of technology, the tactical communication market has been segmented by time division multiplexing and next generation network. On the basis of application, the market has been segregated by integrated strategic resources, communication, combat, command & control and other related types of application. Command & control is likely to be one of the fast growing segments. The demand for innovative tactical communication has increased because the older equipment involves large number of vehicles to transport the strategic resources and information.

Geographically, the tactical communication market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for majority of the market share in 2015 and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period. The tactical communication network in North America is mainly driven by the demand from the U.S. Developing faster and steadier communication is likely to be the major driver for the tactical communication market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the fast growing regions in the tactical communication market over the forecast period. Focus on strengthening communication network infrastructure in the defense sector is one of the major drivers of growth for this region. China is a major market in tactical communication in Asia Pacific. Europe sees steady demand in the tactical communication market as the older communication systems involve large number of vehicles. Middle East & Africa also generate increasing demand owing to the introduction of more advanced types of tactical communication. Latin America has an emerging market share in the tactical communication market. Brazil accounts for one of the largest market shares in the tactical communication market in Latin America.

The key players in the tactical communication market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, and Harris Corporation. Other major players in the tactical communication market are BAE Systems PLC, L-3 Communications Holdings, Tactical Communications Group, LLC, Ultra Electronics, and ViaSat Inc.