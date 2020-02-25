Tourism Source Market shows Favorable Growth and Forecast till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tourism Source Market Insight: China – Analysis of tourist profiles & flows, spending patterns,destination markets, risks and future opportunities” to its huge collection of research reports.

Tourism Source Market Insight: China – Analysis of tourist profiles & flows, spending patterns,destination markets, risks and future opportunities.

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2266688

GlobalDatas “Tourism Source Market Insight: China”, report provides a detailed insight into China’s domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Chinese tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Chinese outbound travel market.

This report is part of GlobalData’s Source Market Insights Series. This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Chinese outbound travel market.

Scope

– Chinese travelers typically choose city breaks (74%) and sun and beach holidays (70%) as their typical holiday destinations.

– Leisure acted as the main purpose for both domestic (57.5%) and outbound travel (69.2%) in 2018.

– Transport accounted for the largest amount of domestic expenditure totalling US$249bn in 2018.

– Outbound expenditure is predicted to reach US375bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.3% and retail expenditure takes up the largest part, predicted to grow to US$115bn in 2022.



Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2266688

Reasons to buy

– This report provides clear insight into developments in China’s domestic and outbound tourism markets.

– The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

– The report explores the different profiles of Chinese tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

– The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com