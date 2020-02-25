Viral Clearance Market – Survey On Innovation 2028 | WuXi PharmaTech Inc.,Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

The Research Report on “Viral Clearance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Global Viral Clearance Market: Overview

The elimination and inactivation of viruses continues to remain an important field of research in the field of bioprocess safety. With increased research activities in the field of viral clearance in the past few years, viral clearance methodologies have become more specific to individual situations and industrial applications. Along with this, the global viral clearance market has also expanded in its purview. Viral clearance, also called viral safety, refers to a variety of dedicated procedures and operations that are undertaken by diagnostic testing labs, CROs, and companies to evaluate the viral copy numbers in a sample or the removal of specific viral strains from the desired medium. Techniques used in viral clearance include PCR, ELISA (EIA), qRT-PCR, transmission EM, PCR, and real-time western blot.

Global Viral Clearance Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key factors operating in favor of the global viral clearance market are the thriving biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and the vast rise in R&D activities associated with drug discovery. The resultant rise in the entry of new drug varieties in clinical studies and drug approval procedures have also played a key role in upping the overall global demand for viral clearance processes.

The market is also expected to benefit from the vast rise in funding from government, public, and private bodies towards the pharmaceutical industry with the aim of developing effective cure for the vast number of chronic diseases affecting the global population. Stringent regulations pertaining to safety of drug development processes and efficiency of quality control and quality assurance guidelines governing the pharmaceutical and associated industries in a number of developed economies also drive the global viral clearance market.

Global Viral Clearance Market: Market Potential

Of the key applications of viral clearance, including blood and blood products, gene and cellular therapy products, tissue and associated products, vaccines and therapeutics, and stem cell products, the vaccines and therapeutics segment presently accounts for the dominant share in the overall market. The segment is also likely to account for a large piece of the revenue pie over the report’s forecast period. Recent incidences associated with the recall of faulty vaccines carrying the potential of negative health impact on the users in a number of countries are likely to increase the demand for effective viral clearance procedures in vaccines the next few years as well.

Global Viral Clearance Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical standpoint, the global viral clearance market has been examined in the report for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America has remained at the forefront in terms of growth opportunities as well as developments in the field of viral clearance over the years. The region is likely to continue to account for a significant piece of the revenue pie over the next few years as well, thanks to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biosciences companies and the presence of numerous leading players in the field of viral clearance.

The well-established pharmaceutical industry in Europe also makes the region one of the most promising markets for viral clearance. The Europe market also benefits from the rising burden of contagious diseases and the rising population of geriatrics, rising numbers of new drugs, the vast rise in prevalence of infections associated with aging. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to thrive in the next few years owing to the high number of CROs and CMOs, the large pool of untapped opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biosciences industries, and rise in stringent regulations pertaining to the safety and quality of medical products.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global viral clearance market are Lonza Group, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Avance Biosciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Clean Cells, BSL BIOSERVICE, WuXi PharmaTech Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.