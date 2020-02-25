Wireless Earphone Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Global Wireless Earphone Market – Snapshot

Wireless earphones are electronic devices worn by individuals in the ears to listen to music, the radio, or telephone communications. They are connected to devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies. They provide audio output to devices such as television, mp3 players, radio, tablets, and mobile phones. The adoption of wireless technology-enabled solutions has increased rapidly in the recent past, as they offer convenience, especially in terms of portability. Wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, WiSA, and AirPlay are now used for audio transmission between devices. This factor is expected to drive the wireless earphone market during the forecast period.

The global wireless earphone market has been segmented based on type, connectivity, application, market type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market has been classified into ear bud earphone and canal earphone. Canal earphones are preferred over earbud earphones for sports & fitness and music & entertainment applications. Canal earphones have form-fitting rubber tips, which increase comfort and provide superior isolation from outside noise as well as increased bass response. In addition, canal earphones are easy to fit and convenient. These factors are expected to boost demand for canal earphones during the forecast period.

In terms of connectivity, the wireless earphone market has been classified into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology. Bluetooth is the most common and preferred connectivity type in the wireless earphone market as compared to other technologies. Wireless connectivity technology offers various advantages such as mobility, easy installation, and less cost. All these advantages are likely to increase the market attractiveness of wireless connectivity technology in the coming years.

Based on application, the wireless earphone market has been categorized into music & entertainment, sports & fitness, and gaming & virtual reality. The sports & fitness segment held a major market share in 2017. It is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. The music & entertainment segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace.