Worldwide Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market 2019 In-depth Analysis : Grifols S.A., Immucor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott, DiaSorin S.p.A., Quotient Limited

Blood transfusion diagnostics include instruments such as analyzers and centrifuges, and kits & reagents used for various tests such as blood grouping and disease screening for donors as well as patients. Blood screening is a major step in the pre-transfusion process. The report on the global blood transfusion diagnostics market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the products, its segments and sub-segments, along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis by region, in terms of revenue %, for 2016.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the blood transfusion diagnostics market, along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, of the global market has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments and sub segments has been provided for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features, prices, etc.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market. Stakeholders of this report include companies engaged in the manufacture of blood transfusion diagnostics. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends, and competition in different regions. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the blood transfusion diagnostics market. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by region that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by Product

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by Application

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

Molecular Disease Screening

Serological Disease Screening

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Plasma Fractionation Companies

Others

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews with key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of the research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

In terms of region, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further segmented into major countries and sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. The report also comprises a list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the blood transfusion diagnostics market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include Grifols S.A., Immucor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott, DiaSorin S.p.A., Ortho Clinical Laboratories, Quotient Limited, and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

