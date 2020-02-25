Research Report on “Wrist and Hand MRI Equipment Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2025 Focusing on Industry Profit”.

Wrist and hand Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an advanced imaging technique used in medical field to produce high-quality images of the soft tissues, bones of the hand and wrist. This device captures the wrist with high resolution, multiplanar imaging by applying the magnetic field without employing ionizing and this images will give the information about hand and wrist in both diseased and healthy condition. Wrist and hand MRI equipment consists all necessary to provide continuous scanning and monitoring Various types of wrist and hand MRI equipment are presently based on the field strength and this equipment has frequently used in sports injuries of wrist and hand and joint disorder. The results which are given by wrist and hand MRI are having accurate information regarding the fracture, ligaments, and tissues. High adaptation rate due to Small size, no installation and compact structure of wrist and hand MRI equipment

Wrist and Hand MRI Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraint

Increasing arthritis disease, rising sports injuries, stress-free procedure, cost-effectiveness compare to conventional MRI system, non-claustrophobic in nature are the major factor which drives the wrist and hand MRI equipment market growth. Low cost of equipment, minimal specialized staff required to operate the wrist and hand MRI equipment also boost the growth of the market over forecast period.However, less availability of wrist and hand MRI equipment in developing countries and lack of awareness may hamper the growth of the wrist and hand MRI equipment market.

Wrist and Hand MRI Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market for wrist and hand MRI equipment segmented by Field strength, end user, and geography:

Based on field strength Low Field MRI Mid-Field MRI High Field MRI

Based on end user Trauma Centers Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Segmented by geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



Wrist and Hand MRI Equipment Market: Overview

Wrist and hand MRI equipment market has experienced high growth rate due to keen interest shown by developers and manufactures for this technology and its patient-friendly nature. The global market for wrist and hand MRI equipment is expected to generate higher revenues over the forecast period this is attributed to rising sports-related injuries and high prevalence of joint disorder. Also, launch of many wrists and hand MRI equipment in the market with the highest level of accuracy and low procedural cost is expected to drive the revenues of wrist and hand MRI equipment over the forecast period. A recent trend in magnetic resonance imaging is rapid technological advancement in order to increase high resolution.

Based on field strength, global Wrist and hand MRI equipment market segmented into low field, med field, and high field.

Based on end user, Wrist and hand MRI equipment market can be segmented into hospitals, trauma center, and specialty center. The hospital’s segment covers largest market share in the global Wrist and hands MRI equipment market.

Wrist and Hand MRI Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, Global Wrist and hand MRI equipment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Wrist and hand MRI equipment followed by Europe and will continue to dominate the global Wrist and hand MRI equipment market attributed to having good healthcare setup and high awareness. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region owing to rapid growth in healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of wrist and hand MRI equipment.

Wrist and Hand MRI Equipment Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global Wrist and hand MRI equipment market include GE healthcare, Hitachi Medical systems, Ankey magnetic technologies corporation Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Medspira, Esaote SpA, and others

