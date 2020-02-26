3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2024

3D orthopedic scanning systems are used to scan various body parts to diagnose and treat the defects in it. 3D orthopedic scanning system can obtain accurate 3D structure of the scanned body part to producing items that are customized to the individual. These scanners find use in orthopedic surgical practices. 3D orthopedic scanning systems help to design and develop various customizations in footwear development, design of customized orthotics, and investigations for other medical and comfort purposes related to the bones and body part. 3D orthopedic scanning systems also have various clinical and research purposes. These systems help researchers to scan a number of subjects fast and easily, store and make data available for analysis and results at a convenient time and place. 3D orthopedic scanning systems are used in surgical practices such as orthopedic, spine, ENT, cosmetic, maxillofacial, dental, neurological, and general surgical procedures. Presently, most of the 3D orthopedic scanning systems available in the global market are equipped with camera, scanner, display, and memory management systems.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-orthopedic-scanning-systems-market.html

A number of factors affect the growth of the 3D orthopedic scanning system market. Key factors include rising demand for 3D scanning for diagnosis, development and advancement in 3D orthopedic scanner devices, and rise in global geriatric population. Other key drivers are technological advancement in scanning devices, increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, and rise in the number of orthopedic problems related to elderly population. The market is also witnessing restraints or challenges in its path such as development of other scanning technologies and stiff competition among existing 3D orthopedic scanner device manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall health care cost and subsequent upswing in bulk purchasing through INHs and GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations) are restraining the market.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20684

The 3D orthopedic scanning systems market can be categorized based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into scanning system, accessories, and consumables. The scanning system segment can be further classified into sensor, camera, display, and others. The scanning system segment holds the largest share of the market. Based on application, the market can be segmented into orthopedic, spine, ENT, cosmetic, maxillofacial, dental, neurological, and others. The orthopedic segment dominates the 3D orthopedic scanning system market.

Geographically, the 3D orthopedic scanning system market can be classified into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., etc.), Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, etc.), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.). North America holds the largest share of the market due to advanced technology in this region. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. This is attributed to increasing investments by the key players operating in these countries, growing health care industry, and the aging population leading to growth in the patient population in these countries. India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive growth owing to increasing investments by government bodies to enhance health care facilities.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=20684

Key companies operating in the global 3D orthopedic scanning system market are Elinvision, Orthopaedic Innovation Centre, TechMed 3D Inc., AGE Solutions S.r.l., FARO Technologies UK Ltd., SCANNY3D S.R.L., and 3D Systems, Inc.