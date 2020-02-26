Active Electronically Scanned Array Market: Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Active electronically scanned arrays are the result of further developments in solid-state electronics. Active electronically scanned array or active phased array radars are powerful radio receivers which are equipped with receivers and transmitters and are composed of various small solid-state modules. The active array scanned array are considered to be highly effective and capable of spreading emissions across a wide range of frequencies.

The factors which are responsible for driving the global market of active electronically scanned array are their superior features such as AESA can form multiple beams simultaneously, it uses groups of TRMs for multiple roles concurrently. Active electronically scanned array systems are more reliable than traditional passive electronically scanned array designs due to the feature of operating independently, single failures have little effect on the operation of the system as a whole.

Additionally the modules operate individually at low powers ranging between 40 to 60 watts, therefore there is no need of high voltage power supply. Active electronically scanned arrays are increasingly being adopted for different applications with airborne installations and are on the verge of forming the major segment. With the integration of AESA speed of radar becomes very high and it the radar tracking becomes multi-target. Owing to this AESAs have extensive growth potential for military end-users. Whereas there are some restraining factor also available in the market such as AESA requires extensive amount of research and development and these radars are extremely expensive.

The global active electronically scanned market can be segmented on the basis of type, range, platform, application and geography. Based on type the global market can be differentiated as Self-erecting AESA Radars, Flat Top AESA Radars, Hammerhead AESA Radars, Luffing Jib AESA Radars. Based on range the market has been segmented into low range, high range and medium range. Amongst all ranges medium range is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Based on platform the market has been divided into airborne, land-based and ship-borne installations.

AESAs have been already well proven in many new and upcoming radar systems and are increasingly being adopted for various platforms—with airborne installations (including UAVs) always forming the major segment. Based on geography, the global gallium nitride devices and substrate wafer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Out of all the regions Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Active Electronic Scanned Array during the forecast period.

The electronically scanned arrays market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing terror threats in this region, which have propelled the demand for upgrading surveillance capabilities. Territorial disputes among countries in the Asia-Pacific region have grown considerably over the past decade. This has further led to rise in military budgets to enhance anti-missile capacities, thereby contributing to the increasing demand for electronically scanned arrays in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the most prominent players of the global market are Northrop Grumman, Selex ES (now Leonardo), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba, Ericsson, Tikhomirov NIIP, Elta, NRIET, DRDO, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Thales, Raytheon Company, QinetiQ, BAE System, Lockheed Martin Corporation.