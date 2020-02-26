Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Devices Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a lethal respiratory disease, wherein lungs cannot adequately deliver oxygen to the vital body organs. Pneumonia, acute pancreatitis, inhalation of smoke, or chemicals and certain conditions could result in inflammation of lungs. Due to inflammation of lungs, fluid from surrounding blood vessels enter the air sacks of the lungs, resulting in difficulty in breathing. This condition is known as acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS.

The global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market is primarily driven by increase in number of cases of ARDS, rise in diagnosis and treatment rates, surge in awareness about ARDS, and improvement in health care infrastructure. However, high cost of diagnostic and therapeutic devices and stringent regulatory landscape are likely to restrain the global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market during the forecast period. Increase in R&D spending, technological advancements, and government initiatives to educate people about ARDS are expected to boost the growth of the global market.

Based on device type, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market can be segmented into therapeutic devices and diagnostic & monitoring devices. The therapeutic devices segment can be categorized into mechanical ventilators, drug delivery devices, PAP, and others. The same market is further classified into non-invasive ventilator and invasive ventilator, by mechanical ventilators. In terms of drug delivery, the market can be bifurcated into nebulizers and humidifiers. In addition, the ARDS devices market has been categorized into devices and disposables sub-segments. The diagnostic & monitoring devices segment can be divided into pulse oximeters, spirometers, capnography devices, blood gas analyzers, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, independent clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Around 60 in 100,000 people, or 150,000 people per year, suffer from ARDS and 70,000 people succumb to the disease in the U.S. each year. Over 50 people in 100,000 are affected by ARDS and 15 in 100,000 per year die from ARDS in Canada. The ARDS scenario in Western Europe is similar to North America. Around 60 in 100,000 people per year suffer from ARDS in Western Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy), whereas over 70 in 100,000 people per year suffer from ARDS in Eastern Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, and Russia). However, North America and Europe held major market shares in 2017. The share of ARDS market in those two countries are anticipated to project by significant growth rates during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of ARDS cases in the regions, high diagnosis and treatment rates of ARDS, strong health care infrastructure, and favorable health care reimbursement. Incidence of ARDS is low in Asia Pacific. Around 45 in 100,000 people per year suffer from ARDS in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to account for the third largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to large population developing health care infrastructure, participation of domestic players, and presence of market leaders. Low diagnosis and treatment rates of ARDS, less awareness about ARDS, and inadequate health care infrastructure are likely to restrain the ARDS devices market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market are ResMed, Phillips, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Masimo Corporation, Nonin Medical, BPL Medical Technologies, Smiths Medical, and Beurer GmbH, among others.

