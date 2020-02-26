Alkylated Naphthalene Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2017 – 2026

Alkylated Naphthalene Market – Snapshot

Alkylated naphthalene used in lubricant-grade oils are produced by alkylation of naphthalene in the presence of a catalyst. Alkylated naphthalene is categorized as a Group-V base oil by the American Petroleum Institute (API). However, alkylated naphthalene is rarely used as a sole base oil. It is primarily used in a lubricant formulation, replacing a portion of a Group-II, Group-III, or PAO base oil. Incorporating alkylated naphthalene in a formulation improves thermal and thermo-oxidative stability of the formulation. This improves the overall shelf life and performance of lubricants.

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economies to Drive Alkylated Naphthalene Market

Developing economies, such as member nations of BRICS, collectively accounted for 23.9% share of the global GDP in 2017. BRICS countries expected to witness a significant increase in their GDP by 2022. This has resulted in growth of sectors such as industrial machinery, automotive, and energy, which has boosted the demand for alkylated naphthalene and finished lubricants. Furthermore, the global international trade increased at a growth rate of 2.5% from 2016 to 2017, which boosted the requirement for lubricants from marine and transportation industries. This, in turn, increased the demand for alkylated naphthalene. Therefore, rise in trade, industrialization, and urbanization is driving the lubricant demand. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for alkylated naphthalene.

Increase in Automobile Sales to Drive Alkylated Naphthalene Market

The automotive sector is a major consumer of lubricants. Additionally, usage of lubricants is imperative in the automotive sector, which increases dependency on lubricants and alkylated naphthalene. Rapid growth in population and rise in disposable income have propelled the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. The global sales of cars and commercial vehicles stood at 96.8 million units in 2017. This is augmenting the demand for finished lubricants and alkylated naphthalene. Increase in disposable income and easy finance options have made purchasing of cars easy for the common man. Which is why the sale of 4 wheelers is increasing in developing countries. Lubricants are imperative for the smooth functioning of these vehicles. This, in turn, increases the demand for lubricants.

Several economic factors such as over-production of crude oil, slowdown in the demand for oil from China, changes in energy portfolios of countries cause fluctuations in oil prices. Since crude oil is an indirect raw material employed in the production of alkylated naphthalene, the price fluctuation is reflected in alkylated naphthalene prices. These factors have created volatility in prices of and demand for alkylated naphthalene. Volatility of raw material prices restrains the production of and demand for alkylated naphthalene.

Leading Players Focusing on Geographical Expansion

Key players profiled in the alkylated naphthalene market include ExxonMobil Corporation, King Industries Inc., and NACO Corporation. These players engage in long-term contracts, geographical expansion, and development and launch of new products. For instance, in June 2018, ExxonMobil Corporation acquired PT Federal Karyatama (FKT), an Indonesia-based lubricant manufacturer, which is a major manufacturer of motorcycle lubricants in the world. The acquisition is expected to help ExxonMobil strengthen its position in the lubricant oils industry in Indonesia. Additionally, in June 2018, ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics Inc. announced a breakthrough in joint research on advanced biofuels involving the modification of an algae strain. This is expected to double biofuel oil content without significantly inhibiting the strain.

Demand for Food Grade Alkylated Naphthalene to Increase in the Near Future

Food grade alkylated naphthalene is widely used to manufacture lubricants that are used in food processing plants. Food grade alkylated naphthalene is essential for applications where there is a chance of accidental food contact. Increasing consumption of processed food across the globe is driving the food processing. This, in turn, is driving demand for the alkylated naphthalene. In terms of value, the standard grade alkylated naphthalene segment accounted for significant share of the global alkylated naphthalene market in 2017 due to superior cost-to-performance ratio offered by these products.

Emerging Economies to Create Opportunities in Alkylated Naphthalene Market

In terms of volume, North America and Europe are leading regions of the alkylated naphthalene market. In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, followed Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Latin America is estimated to expand considerably owing to the rise in demand for lubricants in the automotive industry and increase in demand for these chemicals in compressor oil applications. In terms of country, the market in India, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico is anticipated to expand at a significant pace due to the rise in demand for lubricants in various end-use industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and mining during the forecast period.