Allergy Treatment Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025

The allergy treatment market is the highly growing market in developed and developing countries due to the fast growing life science industry, rising focus on new treatment development for allergy specific drugs, and increasing prevalence of allergic diseases.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall allergy treatment market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for product for global as well as Asia Pacific has also been provided. The report also comprises prevalence of allergy by type, and by region.

Global Allergy Treatment Market: Segmentations

The global allergy treatment market has been segmented on the basis of allergy type, treatment, and distribution channel. The allergy type segment is further segmented as, food allergy, inhaled allergy, drug allergy, and other includes skin allergy, eye allergy etc. inhaled allergy segment accounted major share in 2016 of allergy treatment market and expected to register high CAGR over forecast period.

By treatment, the global allergy treatment market is segmented as, anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. The anti-allergy drugs accounted major share in 2016 of allergy treatment market. The segment is further segmented as, Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Leukotriene Inhibitors, and Others).The immunotherapy segment is fast growing segment by treatment over the forecast period owing to rising demand for the allergy specific treatment. The segment is further segmented as subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). In market only few drugs are approved for SLIT immunotherapy, and many are in various stages of development.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global allergy treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies & drug stores segment accounted major share in 2016 by distribution channel in global allergy treatment market and expected to register high CAGR over forecast period. Rising over the counter purchasing of various anti-allergic drugs such as antihistamines, corticosteroids etc.to treat acute allergies are expected to drive the growth of segment over the forecast period. Moreover, rising boom of online purchasing of medicines is expected to drive the growth of online pharmacies segment over the forecast period.

The market for these allergy type, treatment and distribution channel has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, and geographic presence of major market players and their product developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million), for each of these segments, and the sub-segments have been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Geographically, the allergy treatment market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of allergy type, treatment and distribution channel, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Global Allergy Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global allergy treatment market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been provided. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global allergy treatment market such as ALK, Stallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan, Allergon AB, HAL Allergy Group among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

