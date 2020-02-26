Antineoplastic Interferon Drugs Market Insights By Leading Companies And Emerging Growth Till 2026

Antineoplastic interferons are a type of drug class that belong to the large family of cytokines and are manufactured through the process of recombinant DNA technology. Interferons are proteins produced by host cells infected with viruses, bacteria, or tumor cells. They are best known as biologic antineoplastic agents. Antineoplastic interferons enhance the immune system in many ways. In recent years, the use of interferons in cancer chemotherapy has grown. Antineoplastic interferons can be used therapeutically to treat certain types of cancer such as chronic myelogenius leukemia. Antineoplastic interferon drugs are also effective against viral infections such as hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, etc. There are mainly three types of antineoplastic interferons. Out of these, type one interferons offer effective immunostimulator capacity and high binding affinity to complex target proteins of the cell.

Based on type, the global antineoplastic interferon drugs market can be segmented into alpha interferon, beta interferon, and gamma interferon. The alpha interferon segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, because alpha interferons are monomeric i.e. they contain one chain and two different receptor chains that help to bind different portion of proteins. This is very effective in binding complex molecules of pathogens. This feature makes alpha interferons effective in drug development. In terms of disease condition, the global antineoplastic interferon market can be categorized into angioblastoma, chronic myelogenius leukemia, renal cell carcinoma, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and others. The hepatitis C segment is likely to expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period, as the prevalence of hepatitis C is increasing across the globe and antineoplastic interferon drugs are very effective to treat it.

Increase in prevalence of infectious viral diseases and cancer is a major factor fueling the global antineoplastic interferon drugs market. Moreover, increase in research and development activities to develop recombinant drugs is projected to drive the global antineoplastic interferon drugs market during the forecast period. However, certain side effects related to interferon drug scuh as diarrhea, flatulence, abdominal pain, injection site reaction, etc. are likely to hamper the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global antineoplastic interferon drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, presence of highly developed health care system, and high level of research and development activities to develop recombinant drugs.

Rise in geriatric population that is more prone to various disease is one of the main factors likely to drive the market in Europe. In Asia Pacific, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and robust health care infrastructure are likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of diseases such as cancer and viral infectious disease such as HCV, hepatitis C, etc. in Africa is likely to augment the antineoplastic interferon drugs market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global antineoplastic interferon drugs market are Merck & Co., Inc. Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Biogen, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others.

