Artificial Insemination Kits Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024

Infertility is a one of the major concerning issues, growing prominently amongst youth across the globe. Artificial insemination is a technique used for treating infertility. It is a medical process in which semen is introduced into the female reproductive tract (as the cervical opening, uterus, or fallopian tube) by other than natural means. It is recommended to the couples experiencing unexplained infertility, problem with intercourse, but potentially normal sperm production, abnormal seminal fluid and ovulatory disorder responsive to fertility medication.

Use of Artificial insemination technique has grown in population as infertility is becoming more prevalent, increasing female preference for pregnancy, and increase in the number of sub fertile couples requiring help with pregnancy. It is observed that one part of the reproductive system in either of the partners may not be working correctly for example in cases like Vaginismuses and endometriosis in females, sperm count, anatomical problems, premature ejaculation or other fertility issues in males. The conception depends on a number of factors such as age, the quality of eggs etc. and women in their late 30s may find that pregnancy takes longer to achieve. All these factors have attributed to the increase in the demand for artificial insemination worldwide.

The market for Artificial Insemination Kits is driven by the facts that artificial insemination (AI) is a way of helping people to have children who may otherwise be unable to conceive. In western countries many lesbian couples who want to have a child are also opting out for AI. Previously couples opted out for IVF treatment, but now they have realized the cheaper and easier alternative of Artificial Insemination at home or at clinics. Other drivers of the markets are more women opting to become single mothers, advancements in technology of existing products, newer products launched in the market etc.

There are a few risks associated with artificial insemination. Multiple births can occur if intrauterine insemination (IUI) is combination with fertility medication, as there is a greater chance of the woman giving birth to twins or triplets. Having multiple births increases the chances of complications such as premature birth or miscarriage. Nowadays, fertility medication is normally used only in cases where endometriosis appears to be the cause of infertility. Artificial insemination kits is successful in about 30% of cases.

Market for Artificial insemination is booming. AI market has been segmented in to two type’s artificial insemination with homologous (AIH). In this fertility is achieved by insertion of sperm from the husband or regular partner into the uterus by means other than by intercourse. The second one is donor artificial insemination (AID). Artificial insemination of a woman with sperm from an anonymous donor. The procedure is generally done in cases in which the husband is sterile.

Global artificial insemination market has been segmented on the basis of techniques as intracervical insemination (ICI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), intravaginal insemination (IVI), and intratubal insemination.

In above techniques ICI is the easiest insemination technique, but IUI is a more efficient and most commonly used method of artificial insemination. In IUI sperm is occasionally inserted twice within a ‘treatment cycle’. A double intrauterine insemination theoretically increases pregnancy rates by decreasing the risk of missing the fertile window during ovulation.

Additionally intrauterine insemination normally requires a professional medical practitioner to perform the procedure. That’s why female under 30 years of age has high chances with IUI.

On the basis of end users, market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Fertility Centre, and Home Based.

Amongst end user after hospital and fertility center market, home based insemination kits market is highly on rise because various easy to use kits are easily available in the market.

On the basis of products type artificial Insemination kits market is segmented in to ultimate Insemination kit, essential insemination kit, basic ovulation kits, syringes and other disposables.

In product segment market varies depending on choice, quality and accuracy of the kits. Amongst disposable’s cervical caps are actively being used as a delivery system for semen from private sperm donors. They have the advantage over the use of needless syringes. As it is not necessary to wait until the semen liquefies before inserting the cap into the vagina, and the donor may ejaculate straight into the conception cap.