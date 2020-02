Artificial Limbs Market – Global Industry Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2017 – 2022 | RSL Steeper Group Ltd., Hanger Inc., Spinal Technology Inc., Optimus Prosthetics, and PROTEOR

Global Artificial Limbs Market: Overview

Artificial limbs are custom fabricated limbs that act as a substitute for amputees who have lost their limbs due to injury or disease. Type of limbs to be used is determined by the extent of amputation and location of missing extremity. Artificial limbs must possess certain qualities such as high strength and low weight, therefore artificial limbs are made up of specialized materials such as kevlar, carbon fiber and titanium. These materials allows restricted movement of the artificial limb along with control over it with reduced pain. Technological developments such as CAD/CAM technology that allows manufacturers to develop limbs as per the individual requirements has fuelled the market of artificial limbs. Mechanical devices have been used to provide assistance to persons with amputation in performing normal functions. Although these mechanical devices provide certain degree of improvement to amputees, however there are certain limitations of mechanical devices

Global Artificial Limbs Market: Scope of the Study

This report on the artificial limbs market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the artificial limbs market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Artificial Limbs Market: Segmentation

In terms of technology, the artificial limbs market is categorized into cosmetic prosthetics, cable operated/body powered prosthetics, electrically powered/ myoelectric prosthetics and others. In terms of end users, the artificial limbs market is segmented into hospitals, prosthetic clinics and rehabilitation centers. In terms of products, the artificial limbs market is categorized into upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, liners and others

Global Artificial Limbs Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the artificial limbs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America comprises Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa comprises of GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the artificial limbs market. The report also profiles major players in the artificial limbs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Key companies profiled in the report include Össur, Hanger, Inc., Ohio Willow Wood Company, Ottobock, RSL Steeper Group Ltd, PROTEOR, Blatchford Group, Liberating Technologies, Inc., Fillauer LLC, Spinal Technology, Inc. and Optimus Prosthetics

The Artificial Limbs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Artificial Limbs Market, by Product

– Upper Extremity

– Lower Extremity

– Sockets

– Liners

– Others

Global Artificial Limbs Market, by End User

– Hospitals

– Prosthetic Clinics

– Rehabilitation Centers

Global Artificial Limbs Market, by Technology

– Cosmetic Prosthetics

– Cable Operated/ Body Powered

– Electrically powered/ Myoelectric

– Others

Global Artificial Limbs Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

