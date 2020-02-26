Marketresearchreports.biz has announced the addition of the “Asphalt Mixture Market Research Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025 ” report to their offering.

The market for “Asphalt Mixture Market” has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for “Asphalt Mixture Market”. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

With today’s rapidly growing infrastructure, government agencies, bitumen contractors and producers are challenged to build longer-lasting roads with advanced technologies that not only perform well, but are also operationally efficient and cost-effective, while ensuring the worker safety and comfort. Traditional strips do not address these challenges, hence next generation anti-stripping additives are introduced in the market in order to fully address these challenges.

In every part of the World, pavement or new road maintenance works are carried out. Sustainability and life span are most important for the paving industry. Bitumen additives are widely utilized in order to improve the performance of the bitumen in various situations. Bitumen additives are primarily added to mixtures in order to provide improved resistance to distress, improve constructability, increase traffic loading and decrease the total lifecycle cost of the pavement. Generally, there are three technologies utilized in the mixing of the binders and aggregate which include hot mix, warm mix and cold mix technologies. Polymer based additives are becoming important factors in the paving and construction industry owing to their various proven factors such as fatigue damage, better resistance to rutting, thermal cracking in asphalt pavements and stripping etc.

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Segmentation

The global Bitumen Additives market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and technology

Based on the product type, the global bitumen additives market can be segmented into

Emulsifiers

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-strip and Adhesion Promoters

Others

Based on the application, the global bitumen additives market can be segmented into

Road Construction

Paving

Roofing

Others

Based on the technology, the global bitumen additives market can be segmented into

Hot mix

Cold mix

Warm mix

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for the road construction in the developing economies is one of the key factor driving the demand for bitumen additives. Concrete and bitumen are the materials that are mostly utilized in the road construction activities around the globe. Roads made from the bitumen have various advantages which include lower installation costs, durability and fast setting times etc. Owing to the loss of bonding between the aggregate and the bitumen binders, bitumen roads may suffer from stripping loss. This leads to unravelling and deterioration of the bitumen roads. In order to prevent the occurrence of road stripping, various additives are utilized in the bitumen binder.

Owing to the high temperatures involved in the mixing process of the aggregate and binders, there are various volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are emitted in the environment

In order to improve the quality of the bitumen pavements, the manufacturing companies incorporated polymers into the bitumen as a way to mitigate the causes for bitumen pavement failures such as deformation at high temperatures and cracking at low temperatures. Thus, the utilization of polymer based additives is one of the key trends identified in the global bitumen additives market over the forecast period

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, globally, the bitumen additives market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. Owing to the rising investments in the road construction supported by the growing population and the increasing road traffic in the developing countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are anticipated to show moderate growth in the market over the next decade, as there are no significant road construction projects are expected to come in the U.S, Germany, U.K. and France. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show moderate growth in the bitumen additives market over the next decade

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Bitumen Additives market include ArrMaz, Croda International Plc, AkzoNobel N.V., Kraton Corporation, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Berkshire Engineering, Huntsman International LLC, CECA (Arkema Group),

Key manufacturers of bitumen additives are found to be involved in the new product development and enhancement in order to help the paving industry to reduce emissions, energy usage while meeting the road specifications needed

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

