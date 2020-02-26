Assisted Reproductive Technology Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the assisted reproductive technology market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of infertility, advent of new technology for development of new devices for ART procedure for high success rate, and increase in adoption and awareness for IVF and surrogacy, are the major drivers of the global assisted reproductive technology market.

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1307129

The assisted reproductive technology market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global assisted reproductive technology market with respect to the segments based on technology, procedures, end users and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porters five forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global assisted reproductive technology market.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Segmentation

Based on technology type, the assisted reproductive technology market is segmented as in vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy and others. The in vitro fertilization is further segmented into intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). The artificial insemination is segmented into intrauterine insemination (IUI), and intracervical insemination (ICI) and others. The technology market segments have been analyzed based on available approved technology and devices, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technology and procedures by physicians and embryologists. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on procedures, assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into frozen donor, frozen non donor, fresh donor, fresh non donor, and embryo banking. Based on end user, assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on demand for technology and procedure, success rate of procedure and available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1307129

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com