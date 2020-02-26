Assistive Technology Devices Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2025

The global assistive technology devices market is expected to grow from USD 1,853.88 million in 2018 to USD 2,728.85 million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.68%.The factors attributing to the growth of the market are provide increased, improved, or maintained functional capabilities to the disable people, technologies growing awareness and government initiatives assisting for the development of national policies and programs, growing elderly population and rising incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in health care facilities and increased investment in r&d activities. However, some factors such as and high costs of devices and low availability in developing economies may hinder the market growth.

The key players profiled in the global assistive technology devices market are Demant A/S, GF Health Products, Inc., Hearing Health & Technology Matters, Invacare Corporation, MED-EL GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical Limited.



Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-360ir-ICT-280790

The global assistive technology devices market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as it application-enabled devices, rising number of collaborations between health care providers and insurance companies, and emerging untapped economies in the assistive technologies market. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and low reimbursement from medical insurers. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global assistive technology devices market.

“Communication Disorders: The highest growing indication for the global assistive technology devices market”

On the basis of indication, the global assistive technology devices market is studied across Autism Spectrum Disorders, Cognitive Disabilities, Communication Disorders, Learning disabilities, and Mobility Impairment. Among all these indication, the Communication Disorders is projected to hold the largest market share while the Mobility Impairment has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask to our Expert @ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-360ir-ICT-280790

On the basis of type, the global assistive technology devices market is studied across Braille embossers, Hearing aids, and Powered wheelchair. Among all these type, the Powered wheelchair is projected to hold the largest market share while the Hearing aids has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global assistive technology devices market is studied across Clinics, Home care settings, and Hospitals. Among all these end user, the Hospitals has captured the maximum market share while the Home care settings has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.

“Americas: The highest growing geography for the global assistive technology devices market”

On the basis of geography, the global assistive technology devices market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

Click on the link to Buy [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-360ir-ICT-280790/