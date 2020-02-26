Automotive Visual Signaling Equipment Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Automotive Visual Signaling Equipment Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automotive Visual Signaling Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Visual Signaling Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Koninklijke Philips Electronics

Flextronics Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Stanley Electric

Koito Manufacturing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Application I

Application II

The automotive industry includes a range of organizations and companies involved in development, design, marketing, manufacturing, and selling of motor vehicles. The automotive sector is one of the world’s largest economic sectors in terms of revenue. It is likely to evolve at a rapid pace in the foreseeable future, with a change in customer sentiment, digital technology, and economic health playing an integral role in the evolution.

The automotive industry is diverse and ranges from OEMs and component manufacturers to commercial vehicle manufacturers and dealerships. The industry has the growth potential from the booming domestic and manufacturing markets in Russia, Brazil, China, and India, and other developing economies, to R&D of greener vehicle and fuels. The revenue for the automotive industry is likely to accelerate due to the improved economic conditions. The industry demand has also been lifted by improvements made on the technological front, in terms of entertainment and autonomous driving capabilities, and fuel efficiency. Manufacturers are highly emphasizing on increasing fuel efficiency due to consumer demand and strict government norms. With improved internet connectivity, better navigation systems, and advancements in safety features, the industry is gaining impetus.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) will continue to revolutionize the automotive sector, driving transformations across device and vehicle connectivity, electric powertrains, autonomous driving, and shared mobility. Transforming your vehicle to a mini office with in-personal digital assistant making the driving experience more productive, safer, and less fraught. Cars are gradually becoming connected both internally and externally, from advanced driver assistance systems and powertrains to smart interiors and connected services. Audi is offering a la carte menu of options where connected car features can be bought on demand. The penetration of shared and autonomous mobility is likely to take place at a faster rate in China compared to the Western world. This will make China lead the transportation of the automotive industry globally.

The top automotive companies in the world include Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Daimler AG, BMW, Honda, General Motors, Tesla Inc., Ford, Nissan, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. There is an intense competition among the prominent automobile manufacturers of passenger cars, and the market is likely to flourish, with the emergence of hybrid and electric future generation cars. The top automotive companies are highly investing in expanding their production capacity, besides focusing on R&D to use the latest technologies to manufacture their fleet of vehicles.

Aston Martin has unveiled the biggest transformations to take place in the automotive sector in the coming few years. The rising commoditization of mass-market cars is one of the biggest changes likely to transform the automotive industry across the globe. Luxury sports cars and autonomous-driving technology advances are likely to be spotted as recreational products in the foreseeable future.

