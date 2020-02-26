Bale wrapping films Market in 2019: China and India are expected to represent lucrative market opportunities for companies

Innovations in agricultural equipment and supplies are playing vital role in the improvement of the farming industry. Bale wrapping film is one such innovative product used to wrapping bales with the help of wrapper machines. As compared to the conventional method of baling such as twine tying, bale wrapping films offer tighter packing which wraps and stores well. Bale wrapping film is becoming popular due to withstanding properties in critical environmental conditions.

Bale Wrapping Film Is Expected to Be an Efficient Alternative for Tying Twine or Straps

Bale wrapping film helps to reduce the bale expansion and makes uniformity of bale so it can store in less space. Twine or straps baling is not efficient than bale wrapping film in terms of increasing oxygen barrier and extent baling storage life. Machines or wrappers produced for wrapping films to bale are expected to upsurge the demand of bale wrapping film. Bale wrapping film maintains nutrition and prevents unwanted fermentation processes. Ability to sustain in bad weather is higher in the bale wrapping film as compared to traditional baling system. The adoption of bale wrapping film is expected to increase in the next ten years owing to new developments in bale wrapping film to withstand in critical conditions such as high UV radiation and agricultural chemicals.

Technological Innovations Are Expected to Promise Lucrative Market Growth for Bale Wrapping Film

Key agricultural machines and equipment manufacturers are actively publicizing bale wrappers which are expected to be beneficial in the growth of bale wrapping film market. Moreover, the new technological development to manufacture efficient and affordable bale wrapper is trending among the agricultural equipment key manufacturers. Material level innovation to improve bale wrapping film quality & capacity and minimizing the cost are expected to welcome new players in bale wrapping film market.

Geographical Analysis of Bale Wrapping Film Market

The bale wrapping film is highly popular in the developed countries owing to notable adoption of bale wrappers. Increased milk production in developed countries is estimated to raise the need for baling of grass. Europe and North America are prominent user of bale wrapping film and expected to register a fast-paced growth owing to increased automation in the agricultural sector. In North America bale wrapping film market, the United States is anticipated to be the largest consumer and manufacturer of bale wrapping films and machines.

European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Poland are projected to be emerging marketplace for bale wrapping film. Developing market regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness sluggish growth in 2019. The Asia Pacific is projected to see the rise in market share owing to new initiatives taken by the government to improve agricultural sectors. China and India are expected to represent lucrative market opportunities for key players of bale wrapping films from Europe and North America.

