Bio Adipic Acid Market Technology, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2023

The bio adipic acid market was valued as USD 4.28 billion in 2014 and expected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.32%. Adipic acid is widely used as dicarboxylic acid in the industries mainly for the production of nylons. The properties such as excellent energy absorbing, lightweight in nature, and durability have raised the demand of the product in the market. As due to immense use of nylon in textiles and automobile components there is a rise in the demand of the adipic acid in the market. Basically the market of the adipic acid is at the beginning stage as companies are focusing on the Research and Development department for the development of the product. While producing adipic acid harmful and toxic gases such are nitrogen gas are emitted into the environment and to reduce them is one of the challenging factor.

The leading competitors for the production of Bio based adipic acid are PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical, Rhodia, Shandong Hongye Chemical Company, Ascend Performance Materials Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation Invista, Lanxess Ag, Radici Group, Shandong, Haili Chemical Industry Company Ltd., and BASF SE, Ltd., and others.

This includes key regional areas such as North America, Global, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as Global, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Global and China.

