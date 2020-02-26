Biochar Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biochar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Biochar is a charcoal which is obtained by heating different waste products such as wood waste, agricultural waste, animal manure and forest waste. These waste products are used as feedstock for production of biochar. Biochar is produced mainly through modern pyrolysis processes in which direct thermal decomposition of biomass waste in the absence of oxygen, resulting into biochar along with bio-oil and syngas. Biochar obtained is rich in carbon content and is fine grained residue. Biochar can also be obtained using different technologies such as gasification, microwave pyrolysis, etc.

The report estimates and forecasts the biochar market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the biochar market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the biochar market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of biochar and global average price trend analysis.

Global Biochar Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the biochar market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for biochar between 2017 and 2025.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.



Global Biochar Market: Segmentation

The study provides comprehensive view of the biochar market by dividing it into feedstock, application and geography. The biochar market has been segmented into woody biomass, agricultural waste, animal manure, and others. Application segments electricity generation, agriculture, forestry and others have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biochar in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., China, India, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

