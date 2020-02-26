Biotextiles Market Demand and Production Overview 2016 to 2024

Biotextiles Market: Overview

Biotextiles are structures composed of textile fibers that are designed for application in specific biological environments. The performance of these biotextiles depends on the biostability and biocompatibility with the biological fluids and cells. Some examples of biotextile include implantable devices such as hernia repair fabrics, surgical sutures, artificial skin, arterial grafts and some parts of artificial heart.

Biotextiles is an innovative textile introduced in the market which is fitted with genetically engineered vitamins or microorganisms, certain enzymes etc. These biotextiles finds widespread applications in medical industry for its therapeutic, medicinal and protective characteristics. With growing medical industry across the globe the demand for biotextiles is expected to witness strong growth in the near future.

Biotextiles Market: Trends and Opportunities

Biotextiles are also used in defense sector where it finds new applications as protective clothing and bandages. These materials are usually environment friendly and can provide a source of nutrition, heat and moisture with the aid of various microorganisms to the human body.

Biotextiles are used in artificial hearts. With increasing innovations and developments in the healthcare industry, organ transplantations have been used to cater the demands for patients suffering from acute organ failures. Further, there has been a growing demand for artificial organs across the globe on account of increasing number of patients and lack of organ donors. Further, with technological advancements, artificial organs have been seen as a viable option for organ transplantation. Recently new and advanced artificial organs have been introduced in the market with greater biocompatibility shelf life and safety. Biotextiles have used to a great extent in the production of artificial organs and thus with the growth in this market the demand for biotextiles is also anticipated to increase on similar lines. Growing usage of artificial organs such as artificial heart, artificial kidneys etc. have assisted in prolonging patient’s life and improving their lives. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare activities and better patient outcomes is anticipated to boost the demand for biotextiles used in the artificial organs applications. Also, growing disposable income of people in Asia Pacific is also expected to increase the demand for biotextiles in the near future.

Biotextiles Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of demand North America was the largest market for biotextiles followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In North America, U.S was the largest market followed by Canada and Mexico. In North America, especially in countries such as U.S. and Canada, the expenditure on healthcare activities is substantial and hence the demand for biotextiles is very high in this region. With growing acceptance of artificial organs and increasing effectiveness of biotextile products, the demand for biotextiles is anticipated to see robust growth in this region.

In Europe, Germany constituted for the largest market followed by France, Italy and U.K. Further, China and India were the major markets for biotextiles. The demand for biotextiles is expected to further increase in this region on account of growing disposable income and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region. The demand for biotextiles is also projected to be high in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as Indonesia etc. The demand for biotextiles is also expected to be high in Latin American countries, especially Brazil, Argentina etc.

Some of the major companies operating in the global biotextiles market include Savy Industries, Rudolf Group, Medtronic Inc., and Crux Biomedical Inc. among others.