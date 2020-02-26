Body Sensor Market – Global Industry Future Demand, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast to 2017 – 2022 | Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Abbott Laboratories

Global Body Sensor Market: Overview

This report on the global body sensor market studies the current as well as future prospects of this developing market. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of body sensors as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global body sensor market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, application, placement, and geography.

Global Body Sensor Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global body sensor market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global body sensor market.

Some of the key factors driving the global body sensor market are: growing number of fitness enthusiast, especially among the urban population wherein awareness against ill-effects of sedentary lifestyle is rising, escalating percentage of geriatric population who need constant monitoring, increasing dependency on smartphones, and proven worth in professional sports to track physical abilities of athletes. On the other hand, cost of body sensors and the lack of a defined distribution channel is obstructing the market from attaining its true potential.

Global Body Sensor Market: Segmentations

On the basis of product type, the global body sensor market has been segmented into EEG sensor, ECG sensor, respiration sensor, visual sensor, temperature sensor, blood pressure sensor, and EMG sensor, whereas on the basis of placement type, the market has been bifurcated into wearable and implantable. In 2017, temperature sensor segment accounted for the maximum demand, and is expected to remain highly profitable throughout the forecast period. Application-wise, the market for body sensor has been categorized into healthcare, man-machine interface, defense, and sports body. Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of body sensor market in the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and The Middle East and Africa, as well as in the country of Japan. Currently, North America is most lucrative region, whereas APEJ has been projected to expand the demand at most robust rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Global Body Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

Highly dependent on innovation, the global body sensor market is currently dominated by some of the prominent technology and healthcare companies, such as Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Garmin Ltd., and Broadcom Ltd.

Key Segments of the Global Forensic Technologies Market

Global Body Sensor Market, by Type

– EEG Sensor

– Visual Sensor

– Respiration Sensor

– ECG Sensor

– Blood Pressure Sensor

– Temperature Sensor

– EMG Sensor

Global Body Sensor Market, by Application

– Healthcare

– Defense

– Man-Machine Interface

– Sports Body Sensor

Global Body Sensor Market, by Placement Type

– Wearable

– Implantable

Global Body Sensor Market, by Region

– North America

– Europe

– Latin America

– Japan

– APEJ

– MEA

