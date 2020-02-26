Brick Making Machines Market: investments and Construction of commercial spaces are expected to propel the market

Brick making machines are used in processing of raw materials such as coal gangue, clay, fly ash, shale, mountain mud, slag, and slit to manufacture solid bricks, perforated bricks, and hollow bricks. Their working is based on moving technology. They have an attached generator and convert AC current. During production, the brick making machine moves in forward direction and arrange the bricks in a straight line. The capacity of manufacturing number of brick pieces per hour varies based on different brick making machines and their features. Brick making machines are preferred due to their durability, minimum maintenance, high performance, and long service life. They are used in the manufacturing of bricks with various raw materials, which demand safety and high reliability. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a major market for brick production during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for efficient, improved, economical, and environment-friendly construction equipment is a key driver of the brick making machines market across the world. Moreover, growing urbanization, increase in demand for modern houses, and consistent expansion of urban lands are anticipated to boost the market further. In addition, increase in government support, availability of easy bank loans (commercial and residential), investments, and construction of commercial spaces are expected to propel the brick making machines market in the near future. Global population has been growing at an exponential rate, creating the need for residential construction, thereby boosting the use of brick making machines across the world.

Moreover, most of the brick making plants are setup on the outskirt of the large cities. These days most of the builders prefer to make brick at the construction site to reduce logistic cost of raw materials like bricks. Thus, rise in demand for auto brick making machines at construction site is anticipated to augment the market during forecast period. However, rise in preference for buildings covered with glasses is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global brick making machines market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in use of plywood against brick wall is expected to create a challenging market for brick making machines in the near future. Nevertheless, expansion in the real estate industry across the globe is likely to create significant opportunities for the global brick making machines market in the next few years.

The global brick making machines market can be categorized based on type, motor capacity, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into hollow brick making machine, fly ash brick machine, concrete brick machine, interlocking brick machine, clay brick machine, cement brick machine, red brick making machine, and road brick making machine.

In terms of motor capacity, the global brick making machines market can be classified into less than 10 hydraulic pressure, 10 hydraulic pressure to 20 hydraulic pressure, 20 hydraulic pressure to 30 hydraulic pressure, and more than 30 hydraulic pressure. Based on region, the global brick making machines market can be segregated into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global brick making machines market include Wangda Bricks Machinery, Yuanhang (Group) Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Agro Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Zhengzhou YingFeng Machinery Co. Ltd., SNPC Machines Pvt. Ltd., Vivek Engineering, Rising Industries, Raj Industries, and MEW Machines. With increase in competition in the market, companies are expanding their research and development facilities to develop machines that are reliable, durable, and equipped with advanced swing jaw and large reduction ratio, having high crushing efficiency with optimum design of chamber, contain larger capacity, and high-strength and quality bricks. They are also aiming toward employing new and improved technologies for automatic brick making machine processes.