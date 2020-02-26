Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market is likely to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2023 | CAGR of 10.96%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s headend or hubsite, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers.Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) allows cable operators to lower operating costs by using a single platform for offering traditional video and IP-based broadband services to the consumer.

The CMTS and CCAP market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.87 Billion by 2017 and is likely to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.96% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving this market include increasing investment in broadband services, the advent of over the top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, and growing demand for IoT.

This report focuses on the global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Arris (US)

Cisco (US)

Casa Systems (US)

Harmonic (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Huawei (China)

Broadcom (US)

Juniper (US)

Chongqing Jinghong (China)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US)

Sumavision Technologies Co (China)

Versa Technology Inc (US)

C9 Networks Inc (US)

Vecima Networks Inc (Canada)

Teleste Corporation (Finaland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMTS

CCAP

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet TV

Video on Demand

Music

Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

