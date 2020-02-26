Cast Iron Pipes 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2025
Cast Iron Pipes Market 2019
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Cast Iron Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Cast Iron Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4169112-global-cast-iron-pipes-market-2019-by-manufacturers
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Saint-Gobain
Kubota
US PILE and Foundry
Jindal SAW
Electro-steel Steels
Mcwane
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
Kurimoto
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Shandong Ductile Pipes
Benxi Beitai
Angang Group Yongtong
Rizhao Zhufu
SUNS
Shanxi Guanghua
Jiangsu Yongyi
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Type I
Type II
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Application I
Application II
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4169112-global-cast-iron-pipes-market-2019-by-manufacturers
The curiosity to understand technologies better, demand for an improved lifestyle, and need to find alternatives for natural resources have triggered growth for the chemical industry. The core is formed by technologies that produce industrial chemicals. The process focuses on the transformation of oil, natural gas, air, water, metals, and minerals into various end-products with a strong impact on the global economy. Its strong demand across verticals have ensured a remarkable growth in terms of value in the coming years.
The industry thrives by penetrating our daily lives in a pervasive manner. From basic necessities like detergent, soaps, and perfumes to niche cuisine, the chemical industry covers a wide-range of products. The entire industry can be segmented into basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and consumer chemicals. Basic chemicals have derivatives of petrochemicals, polymers, and basic inorganics. Specialty chemicals include paints, inks, crop protections, colorants, and others. Consumer chemicals have perfumes, detergents, toiletries, and so on.
The market, on the other hand, is witnessing a remarkable growth in the demand for bio-friendly and sustainable products. Investment associated with research and development sector has received a push. Several companies have launched their strategic moves to find out green chemicals that would adhere to the global demands for the reduction of carbon footprints. Steps taken by the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is exemplary in this regard. The council has 130 company and multiple stakeholders who are now taking their chances in commercializing safer chemical solutions. This they have named Collaborative Innovation Challenge (CIC). Several companies, like Beiersdorf, Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson and Unilever, are a part of this council. This is further getting traction due to the stringent laws implemented by Europe and North America to curb carbon emission.
In healthcare sector, the pervasive nature of the chemical industry is ushering in some big changes. Recently, BiomX Ltd. announced that they have developed both natural and engineered phage therapies and licensed them from JSR Corporation to counter diseases like Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), an orphan liver disease. The company is known for its innovative ways to fuse medicine and chemical science to develop products that can provide better opportunities for the healthcare sector.
The global chemical industry is witnessing notable changes with the participation of China and other emerging economies from the APAC region. However, major companies are from Europe and North America. But these companies are trying to forge a bond with Asian economies to explore opportunities like cost-effective labor and easy access to natural resources. This is evident from the decision of BASF, a German company, who invested in an advanced materials private equity fund, that gets managed by the Shanghai-based Longwater Investment.
Such strategic developments in the chemical industry have huge potentials in defining the future of the industry. At the same time, the industry is growing in sync with the global demand for eco-friendly products, which will surely impact the growth positively.
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)