Celiac Disease Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2017-2025

Global Celiac Disease Market: Snapshot

The global celiac disease market is prophesied to rake in a heavy demand on account of three decisive factors such as healthy government initiatives, prevalence of the disease, and increased consumption of foods containing gluten.

Governments of different countries such as the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina and the European Union are expected to accelerative initiatives for the treatment of celiac disease. These governments could provide a strong boost to the global celiac disease market while riding on therapeutics offered at subsidized prices, increasing awareness among the people, and funds offered to research and development activities. Canada and Argentina are predicted to impose labeling restrictions on gluten-rich packaged foods and also those free of gluten to keep the spread of celiac disease at bay. Initiatives such as the National Program for the Detection and Control of Celiac Disease by Argentina are anticipated to be a good step taken to counter the disease.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/celiac-disease-market.html

The amount of gluten in the body could increase at a telling rate with the increase in the consumption of foods such as bread, beer, coke, and pizza that are high in the protein. Specific foods such as bread and beer are foreseen to be consumed at a continuously high rate, which could increase the risk of causing celiac disease. Other factors such as new trends in restaurants that offer ready-to-eat packaged foods, junk food and beverage addiction, changing lifestyle, and rising disposable income could add to the consumption of gluten, and eventually, the growth of the global celiac disease market.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the surface of the small intestine is damaged by a protein called gluten. Gluten is found in rye, barley, and wheat. Gluten triggers an immune reaction in the small intestine damaging the villi (small finger-like projections in the small intestine which promote absorption). The damage restricts the ability of the body to absorb proteins, nutrients, fats, vitamins, carbohydrates, and minerals. Eventually, this leads to malnourishment. Symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain, loss of bone density, headache, and weight loss. If left untreated, it leads to neurological dysfunction, infertility, osteoporosis, and anemia. The celiac disease affects men and women of all ages and races. It is a genetic disorder, but environmental factors may also play a role in developing the disorder. The most important genes associated with celiac disease include HLA DQ2 and HLA DQ8. About 30% of the global population carry one or both genes, but only 1 in 30 people is likely to develop the disease. The diagnosis of the disorder includes screening and biopsy. It is estimated that 80% of cases with celiac disease is undiagnosed or misdiagnosed with other conditions.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26903

Based on treatment, the celiac disease market is segmented as dietary (gluten-free diet) and therapeutic. There has been not a single pharmaceutical treatment or cure which is approved for the treatment of celiac disease. The gluten-free diet segment is expected to grow as it is the only treatment option available for celiac disease. Gluten-free products include bakery products, baby food, pasta, and ready meals. However, it is hard to maintain 100% gluten-free diet and accidental gluten cross contamination cannot be avoided, so researchers such as ImmunogenX are focused on finding alternative therapies and possibly even a cure for the disorder. Major pipeline molecules include bl-7010 (binds gluten so it is not absorbed), larazotide acetate (interrupt the immediate or delayed effects of gluten on the cells lining the intestine), and vedolizumab (interrupt the immune reactions). Rise in demand from millennial, increase in incidence of celiac disease, rise in research and development expenditure, and growth in awareness about celiac disease are factors fuelling the growth of the celiac disease market. However, high cost of gluten-free diet, lack of confidence of pipeline molecules, and the frequency of the disease being undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as an allergy are restraining the celiac disease market growth.

Geographically, the global celiac disease market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is expected to grow during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This is attributed to increase in demand for advance treatment, increased health care expenditure, and high diagnosis rate. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to developing health care infrastructure and increased government expenditure along with patient awareness and patient pool for celiac disease. However, high cost of gluten-free diet and poor patient education are factors restraining the growth of the celiac disease market in Middle East & Africa.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26903

Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg Company, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd, Wessanen, and Valeo Foods Group Limited are the major market players driving the gluten-free product segment.

Key players driving the therapeutic segment include Amgen Inc., Celimmune, LLC, Calypso Biotech SA, AMYRA Biotech AG, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., PvP Biologics, Inc., ImmunogenX, BioLineRx, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, and Zedira GmbH.