Ceramic Wash Basin Market|| Focusing Players are TOTO Ltd., Orient Ceramics, Anchor Sanitaryware Pvt. Ltd., SANSO Sanitary Wares

A wash basin is also known as a hand basin, washbowl, or sink. A wash basin is a container that contains taps for washing hands, dishwashing, and carrying out minor washing activities as well as a drain to remove water. A wash basin may contain both hot and cold water taps. A ceramic is a solid material composed of non-metals, metals, or metalloids. Brick, earthenware, and porcelain are ceramic materials.

Economic growth is increasing the volume of building construction activities across the world. Increase in the construction of residential and commercial buildings is fueling the demand for ceramic wash basins across the world.

The global hospitality sector has been expanding with increase in the construction of new resorts and hotels. New resorts and hotels try to enhance the quality of their rooms by installing good-quality ceramic wash basins in bathrooms. All these factors are augmenting the demand for ceramic wash basins across the world.

A significant growth of ceramic wash basins lies in emerging economies such as India. In October 2014, the Government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) with the intension to clean roads and public infrastructure in urban and rural areas of the country. As a part of the mission, the government has been constructing toilets across India. Toilets require wash basins. Thus, rise in the construction of toilets is driving the installation of ceramic wash basins in the country. The Swatch Bharat Mission is projected to continue to propel the demand for ceramic wash basins in India in the near future. Emerging countries such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) there is high economic growth along with rise in population, increase in disposable income and changing in taste and preference of consumers. All these factors are increasing the demand for aesthetically designed ceramic wash basin in those countries.

Ceramic wash basins available at present are beautiful, sleek, durable, and compact in size. They can be easily installed. All these features are augmenting the demand for ceramic wash basins, especially among millennial consumers.

Based on type of product, the global ceramic wash basin market can be segmented into full-pedestal wash basin, table-top wash basin, wall-mounted wash basin, wall-hung wash basin, and others. Based on end-use, the ceramic wash basin market can be divided into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the global ceramic wash basin market can be categorized into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of region, the global ceramic wash basin market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for ceramic wash basins across the world during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the ceramic wash basin market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. Europe is another significant market for ceramic wash basins. Germany, the U.K., and France are leading markets in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for ceramic wash basins during the forecast period, with China being the dominant market in the region. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major markets for ceramic wash basins in the region. In India, consumers prefer full-pedestal and wall-mounted wash basins over table-top wash basins. GCC is projected to account for a major share of the Middle East & Africa ceramic wash basin market between 2019 and 2027, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to dominate the ceramic wash basin market in South America during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global ceramic wash basin market are TOTO Ltd., Orient Ceramics, Anchor Sanitaryware Pvt. Ltd., SANSO Sanitary Wares, Purple Splash, Eros Sanitaryware, Shaws, Symbolsink Co. Ltd., Commercial Enameling Co., AmeriSink Inc., and O’Brien Sinks.